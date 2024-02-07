Henry Cavill on Filming Sex Scenes: 'Is This Really Necessary?'

“There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience...[but] I think sometimes they’re overused these days," the former Justice League star continues. “It’s when you have a sense that you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary, or is it just people with less clothing on?’"

Cavill, who once admitted to Men's Health in 2015 that he became aroused while shooting a sex scene on The Tudors, expressed discomfort that some actors feel during racy takes.

“That’s when you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie,'" he said.

He admits that "sex scenes can be great in a movie" and can "really help with the storytelling," but argues that "most of the time, human imagination is gonna trump it."

While fans might be dying to see Cavill shirtless as frequently as possible, the actor argues it's a cop-out when it comes to the actual content of a film or movie.

"I think it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, 'Oh, naked person, great'?" he said.