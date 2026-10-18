Tyler Perry Drops $30M on Puerto Rico Mansion After Listing $96.5M in Real Estate

Perry plans to open a production office and shoot projects on the island while listing his Beverly Hills and Jackson Hole properties for a combined $96.5 million.

The 14,475-square-foot gated estate spans nearly 1.4 acres and includes five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a private theater, pool, gym, and open-concept kitchen.

Tyler Perry bought a Puerto Rico mansion for more than $30 million as he prepares to relocate with his 11-year-old son, Aman, in early 2027 and “slow down a bit.”

Tyler Perry said he was ready to slow down, and apparently, that starts with a $30 million mansion in Puerto Rico. The 57-year-old filmmaker has officially purchased a sprawling estate on the island, following his announcement last month that he plans to relocate in early 2027. According to TMZ, Perry closed on a 14,475-square-foot property, complete with the amenities expected of someone whose real estate portfolio already stretches across multiple states and the Caribbean. Built in 2021, the five-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion sits on nearly 1.4 acres inside a gated community. The property includes a private movie theater, swimming pool, gym, and open-concept kitchen. Perry reportedly paid more than $30 million for the residence, although the exact purchase price wasn't disclosed.

Perry has made it clear that he wants to spend less time working, but he apparently isn't abandoning the entertainment business altogether. Sources told TMZ that the Madea creator plans to set up a production office in Puerto Rico and shoot projects there. Neither a timeline for the proposed office nor specific productions have been announced. The purchase comes roughly a month after Perry revealed that he was preparing to make some major changes to his life. During a September appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Perry told Justin Sylvester he planned to relocate with his 11-year-old son, Aman, whom he shares with former girlfriend Gelila Bekele. "Yep, moving to Puerto Rico at the top of the year, and I'm pulling back a whole lot," Perry said.