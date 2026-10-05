Tyler Perry Reveals the Two Black Romance Classics That Inspired ‘Doing Life’

Doing Life marks Perry’s third Netflix movie of 2026 as he prepares to move to Puerto Rico with his son in early 2027 and “pull back a whole lot” from work.

The film stars Naomi Baker as Anika, a working mother whose bond with Jay Reeves deepens after he saves her and her unborn child during a prison riot.

Tyler Perry says his Netflix romantic drama Doing Life pays homage to the feelings evoked by the Black romance classics Jason’s Lyric and Love Jones.

Tyler Perry is giving two beloved Black romance movies their flowers while revealing how they helped shape his latest Netflix film. In an Instagram post, Perry revealed that Doing Life, his newest romantic drama, was conceived as an homage to 1994’s Jason’s Lyric and 1997’s Love Jones. The filmmaker shared posters from both movies and explained that he was chasing something more specific than their stories: the feeling they left him with when he first watched them. “I’m just gonna go on and say it… My latest movie, Doing Life, is an homage to these great films and the way they made me feel after I saw them,” Perry wrote. “For all of you who’ve seen Doing Life already, thank you. And for those who haven’t, I can’t wait to hear your thoughts.”