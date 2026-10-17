'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Says Kelly Clarkson Threw a ‘Tantrum’ as 'Birdgate' Backlash Continues

Art of Play says staff received threats and harassment after Clarkson’s posts, while a partly tongue-in-cheek Change.org petition now urges NBC to remove her from The Voice.

After security footage showed Clarkson abruptly returning items and leaving, Sunny Hostin said she appeared to throw “a bit of a tantrum,” while Raven-Symoné called her “petty” but defended her right to discuss the encounter.

Kelly Clarkson accused Brooklyn shop Art of Play of giving her the Pretty Woman treatment and called an employee “rude” and a “liar” over a mechanical singing bird she believed was for sale.

Kelly Clarkson’s Birdgate headache is getting worse. The View host Sunny Hostin says newly released security footage makes it appear the singer threw “a bit of a tantrum” inside Brooklyn’s Art of Play—and the criticism arrives as a Change.org petition urges NBC to remove Clarkson from The Voice. The silent footage, released by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Pablo Torre, captures Clarkson’s entire four-minute-and-50-second visit to the Brooklyn curio shop. It shows the singer browsing, examining a kaleidoscope and speaking with an employee near Molly, the mechanical singing bird behind the controversy. Clarkson then appears to place several items back before leaving. “It seems like she kind of had a bit of a tantrum because she starts putting things back kind of quickly,” Hostin said during The View. “She wasn’t in the store very long.”