Ciara Says Daughter Sienna Almost Exposed ‘Baby Cinco’ Before the Pregnancy Reveal

Ciara and Russell Wilson eventually surprised Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora with the news before announcing their fifth child publicly on Instagram.

Future Zahir also grew suspicious after TikTok commenters speculated that Ciara was pregnant, prompting her to joke that “the block was hot.”

Ciara said 9-year-old Sienna sensed her pregnancy before she started showing and nearly exposed “Baby Cinco” by declaring, “There’s a baby in your tummy.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson kept “Baby Cinco” under wraps for months, but apparently nobody accounted for 9-year-old Sienna’s detective skills. Weeks after announcing that their family is growing again, the “Level Up” singer revealed that daughter Sienna figured out she was pregnant before the singer was even showing—and nearly spoiled her parents’ carefully guarded secret. “Sienna told me that I was pregnant before I told them,” Ciara told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Sept. 22. “She told me early on, but my stomach was not big. I wasn't showing then. She's got this sixth sense. She's done this with all her siblings.” Sienna didn’t merely hint at it, either. According to Ciara, the two were standing in the kitchen when her daughter came right out with it: “There's a baby in your tummy.”

Ciara immediately went into cover-up mode. “I said, ‘No, there's not. What the heck,’” she recalled. “I'm like, ‘You’re really going to blow my cover.’ I'm like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Unfortunately for Ciara, Sienna wasn't the only kid getting suspicious. After Ciara filmed a TikTok dance with 12-year-old Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future, he noticed commenters questioning whether his mother was pregnant. “He said, ‘Mom, they keep saying you're pregnant,’” Ciara recalled. Her response? “People are crazy. Don't pay people [attention].”

Eventually, the operation became unsustainable. “The kids were on it. The block was hot,” Ciara joked. “It was time to be free. And I'm so happy.” Ciara and Wilson finally broke the news to Future, Sienna, Win, 6, and Amora, 2, by gathering them for what looked like a family photo. Instead, Ciara revealed her baby bump and announced, “We're having another baby!” As his siblings celebrated, Future immediately connected the dots: “The speculations were true. I knew it.” The couple took the news public earlier this month with an Instagram announcement featuring four white shirts labeled “Future,” “Sienna,” “Win” and “Amora” hanging from a clothesline, followed by a tiny blank one. “One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥹🖤,” Ciara captioned the post. Wilson—who had publicly talked about wanting a fifth child long before the pregnancy—celebrated in the comments: “Baby Cinco! @ciara.”