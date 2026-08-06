'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Trailer Puts Jonathan Majors in a Culture War Firestorm

Producer Dallas Sonnier embraces the film’s polarizing, widely criticized premise as “xenophobic and Islamophobic” by some, boasting that they’re unafraid to use “radical jihadis” as villains and dismissing on-set safety complaints after a stunt accident as union grandstanding.

The trailer leans hard into culture-war imagery, cutting from 9/11 footage to 2024 pro-Palestinian campus protests and an ISIS flag over an American college, ending with the tagline “Coming soon... Or already here.”

Jonathan Majors makes his high-profile comeback in Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire sequel Run Hide Fight: Infidels, playing a Delta Force veteran who helps students fight “radical Islamic terrorists” who seize a liberal college campus and impose Sharia law.

Jonathan Majors is officially back on screen—and his comeback movie isn't exactly easing into the conversation. Deadline has the first look at the first full trailer for Run Hide Fight: Infidels, the latest action film from Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend, which has arrived ahead of its September 16 streaming debut. After weeks of backlash over its premise alone, the new footage gives audiences their clearest look yet at a movie that's leaning all the way into culture-war territory.

Written and directed by Kyle Rankin, the sequel to 2020's Run Hide Fight centers on a liberal college campus overtaken by what the film describes as "radical Islamic terrorists." According to the official synopsis, the militants seize a pro-Palestine encampment, impose Sharia law, and begin executing "infidels" inside a makeshift caliphate. Majors stars as a Delta Force veteran who teams up with a group of students and a campus security guard to fight back. The trailer wastes little time establishing its message. It opens with real footage from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, cuts through clips of the 2024 pro-Palestinian campus protests, Fox News broadcasts, and comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio before revealing an American college campus flying an ISIS flag as the Islamic call to prayer echoes overhead. It ends with the ominous tagline: "Coming soon... Or already here." Not surprisingly, the film has already become one of the year's most polarizing releases. A Los Angeles Times critic previously described the premise as "xenophobic and Islamophobic," arguing that it revives decades-old conspiracy theories about Sharia law in America. Producer Dallas Sonnier, however, has made it clear he's not interested in softening the message. Speaking previously about the project, he said Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend make "movies that nobody else could make, nobody else could release." He also defended the film's villains, saying, "If you're afraid to put radical jihadis as your villains, then you're a wimpy movie producer. We don't have that fear."

Sonnier has also insisted Majors was fully committed to the production, saying the actor "loved the script, loved shooting the movie... and he is totally 1,000% behind it." The production itself became headline news months before the trailer debuted. During filming, Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne accidentally crashed through an unsecured glass window while shooting a stunt, falling roughly six feet. Kilcoyne later received stitches to his hands, while the incident reportedly became the tipping point for an IATSE crew strike over alleged safety concerns that also included black mold, falling set pieces, and insufficient stunt planning. Sonnier responded to the dispute with another headline-making quote: "The actors' fall was shorter than the failed movie careers of the now-union reps," later adding, "We don't negotiate with communists." For Majors, Run Hide Fight: Infidels represents his highest-profile release since his 2023 misdemeanor assault and harassment convictions upended his Hollywood career.

Marvel abandoned plans to build the Avengers franchise around Kang the Conqueror, and several studios distanced themselves from the actor before he began rebuilding with independent projects.