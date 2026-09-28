Jonathan Majors Says He Saw ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ Script as a Chance to ‘Grow’

The movie marks Majors’ first major starring vehicle since his 2023 assault and harassment convictions, while Daily Wire says its debut generated triple the first-day subscriptions of the original film.

Jonathan Majors says he took the controversial Run Hide Fight: Infidels role because its unfamiliar subject matter offered a chance to “grow” as a person and artist.

Jonathan Majors isn't distancing himself from Run Hide Fight: Infidels now that the reviews are in. Instead, the former Marvel star says the controversial Daily Wire movie gave him a chance to tackle material he didn't fully understand—and ultimately "grow" from it. According to Page Six, during a Q&A, Majors was asked how he decides which roles are worth pursuing. The actor said it’s less a checklist than a gut reaction to the material. "Ultimately, it's a feeling, you know, when you read the script," Majors said. "And for me, it's never been about the size of the role, but the responsibility of the character and the world in which the character is going to operate." That world has generated plenty of conversation since Run Hide Fight: Infidels premiered Sept. 16. Majors plays retired Delta Force officer Clay Saunders in the Kyle Rankin-directed action movie, which centers on Islamic terrorists taking over a pro-Palestinian encampment at a liberal college and imposing Sharia law.