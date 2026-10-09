Raven-Symoné Regrets Breast Reduction at 15: ‘I Wish I Was Stronger to Say No’

Now 40, Raven says she feels about 80 percent comfortable in her body and appreciates the body-positive culture that she never had as a young performer.

She also chose liposuction after years of weight criticism, suffered a seizure while waking from anesthesia, and still has scars and scar tissue from the procedure.

Raven-Symoné regrets undergoing a breast reduction at 15 after industry figures and her father suggested it could help her land another TV show, saying, “I wish I was stronger to say no.”

Raven-Symoné was 15 when adults in her life told her that changing her body could help land her next television show. More than two decades after undergoing a breast reduction, the former child star says she wishes she had been able to push back. “I should have done it after puberty,” Raven said on the Allure Perspectives podcast. “I mean, they still look good, but it was hastily done. I wish I was stronger to say no.” Raven, now 40, didn’t see her chest as something that needed fixing. “Oh girl, I got into anything! I was first in line,” she recalled with a laugh. “Push these little babies up, they get you anywhere. These triple Ds were popping.”

The problem was how the industry viewed her body. Asked whether she regrets getting the reduction at such a young age, Raven answered plainly: “Yes, because I was too young.”

She detailed the pressure behind that decision in a December 2024 episode of Tea Time with Raven & Miranda. “I went from a triple D all the way down to a B,” she said at the time. “Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show.” Her father, Christopher Pearman, also “suggested strongly” that she have the surgery. By then, Raven had spent most of her childhood on television, starting with The Cosby Show at age 3 and continuing through years of acting, music, and hosting. Even with that résumé, people treated her size as a problem she needed to solve. The breast reduction was only part of the operation. Raven also chose liposuction after years of hearing criticism about her weight. “I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’” she previously said. “And so, I got a twofer.” Because she was a minor, the process required extensive paperwork—but that did not protect her from serious complications. Raven suffered a seizure while waking from anesthesia. She also carries permanent reminders of the procedure. “I have scars. I still have scar tissue to this day,” she said in 2024. Nor did the surgery end other people’s scrutiny. Raven later gained weight and returned for another procedure because, as she put it, her breasts were still “too big for others’ feelings.”