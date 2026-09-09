Raven-Symoné Considers South Africa Move: ‘I Forgot I Was From America’

Raven has spent several weeks there filming a fourth Cheetah Girls movie with Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Sabrina Bryan, set to premiere on Disney+ in 2027.

She said the experience deepened her connection to Africa and challenged American portrayals of the continent, revisiting her controversial past comments about rejecting the “African American” label.

Raven-Symoné said she may move to South Africa after feeling so welcomed during her second visit that she “forgot” she was from America.

Raven-Symoné arrived in South Africa to revive The Cheetah Girls and left herself open to an even bigger change. During a September 5 interview with Good Hope FM’s Original Sundaze with Irma G, the actor said her second trip to the country has felt so natural that she is considering moving there. “I came here, and I forgot I was from America,” she said.

That feeling was about more than scenery. Raven said South Africans welcomed her in a way that reshaped her connection to the continent—an especially loaded admission after years of controversy surrounding her comments about Black identity. “I’ve had some controversy in the industry where I said something like I’m not African, I’m an American,” she acknowledged. “But the community and the people have embraced me like my ancestors never left.” Raven added, “It makes me want to live here. It makes me want to move here.” That earlier controversy began with Raven’s 2014 Oprah Winfrey interview, when she declared that she was “not an African American” and described herself as “an American” and “a colorless person.” She later clarified that she was rejecting the label “African American,” not denying that she is Black. More than a decade later, Raven told Irma G that experiencing South Africa firsthand exposed the gap between what Americans are shown and what she found after arriving. “In America, propaganda’s a mess,” she said. “When I get back, there is an ally in me.”