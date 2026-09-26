Global Citizen Festival Canceled as Nor’easter Batters New York City

The cancellation renews debate over the festival’s Great Lawn footprint, with Council member Gale Brewer pushing for a move to Randall’s Island after the rain-soaked 2023 event damaged the grass.

Ticket buyers will receive automatic refunds, donors can request refunds, and organizers plan to return to Central Park next year.

Global Citizen canceled its annual Central Park festival after consulting New York City and NYC Parks as a powerful Nor’easter brought heavy rain and dangerous winds.

The Global Citizen Festival has been called off as a powerful Nor’easter bears down on New York City, canceling the planned takeover of Central Park’s Great Lawn before thousands of fans could pack in for the annual anti-poverty concert. According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, organizers announced the cancellation after consulting with the City of New York and NYC Parks. Ticket purchasers will receive automatic refunds, while attendees who donated to earn tickets can request a refund. Global Citizen said it would email festivalgoers with details about their options and confirmed it plans to return to Central Park next year. The storm, positioned roughly 200 miles east of the Delmarva Peninsula as of Saturday morning, has already delivered a 74-mph wind gust in Surf City, New Jersey, while other Jersey Shore stations recorded gusts over 60 mph. New York City remains under a wind advisory, with gusts up to 45 mph expected as heavy rain moves through the region.

The Great Lawn had already been transformed into a festival site, with the stage nearly ready before the plug was pulled. But this Nor’easter brings more than an umbrella problem: forecasters are warning of widespread 2-to-4-inch rainfall totals across the Northeast, pockets of inland flooding, dangerous coastal conditions, and winds strong enough to knock down trees and power lines. Along the coast, offshore buoys have already reported waves as high as 16 feet. The cancellation also comes amid an ongoing fight over whether Global Citizen Festival should continue using the Great Lawn at all. Heavy rain hit the 2023 edition, and the combination of stormy conditions and heavy foot traffic badly damaged parts of the grass, shutting the area down for two months of repairs. Global Citizen paid for that restoration, but local officials have continued to question how much disruption the event creates before a single artist even hits the stage. City Council member Gale Brewer has pushed for moving the festival to Randall’s Island, where she says the infrastructure is better suited for an event of its size. “Randall’s Island has more parking, has a stage already, it can fit 60,000 people,” Brewer said.

She has also objected to closing the Great Lawn for setup and breakdown, adding, “It can not be out of service for these two weeks.”