Clavicular's Own Texts Put Face Injections at Center of Legal Battle

Peters denies her allegations and says she wants money, while he separately faces Massachusetts charges of rape, drugging for sexual intercourse and providing alcohol to someone under 21 over an alleged May 2025 encounter with Mendoza.

Mendoza claims the looksmaxxing influencer injected the non-FDA-approved fat-dissolving substance into her face without consent during a November livestream and perforated her right cheek.

Clavicular submitted alleged texts with Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza to fight her lawsuit, including an exchange in which she asked about a “second round” of Aqualyx injections and he replied, “yes.”

Clavicular is using his own alleged text exchanges with his accuser to fight her lawsuit, but the messages also reveal that the two discussed another round of the controversial face injections she claims he administered without her consent. According to TMZ, the 20-year-old looksmaxxing influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, submitted messages allegedly exchanged with Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza as part of his defense in their ongoing Florida civil case. In one November 2025 exchange, Mendoza reportedly asked, "Are we running the second round of Aqualx in the future." Peters allegedly replied, "yes."

Another exchange suggests the injections were a point of contention between them. "Mm you didn't rlly help me besides aqulx ngl," Mendoza allegedly wrote. Peters reportedly fired back, "U literally wouldn't know what looksmax or peptides were without me." The messages are part of Peters' attempt to challenge Mendoza's allegations, which include claims that he injected her face with Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving substance not approved by the FDA, during a November livestream in Florida. Mendoza alleges she never consented to the procedure. Her lawsuit also claims Peters encountered difficulties administering the injections, leaving her right cheek perforated. The latest filing comes just over a week after news broke that Peters has been charged in Massachusetts with rape, drugging for sexual intercourse and providing alcohol to someone under 21. Those charges appear to stem from a separate alleged encounter with Mendoza at his family's Cape Cod home in May 2025, when she was 17. According to the criminal complaint, Mendoza told investigators that Peters supplied her with vodka while they livestreamed on Twitch and instructed her to tell viewers she was drinking water. She alleges she later fell asleep and woke up to Peters having sex with her without her consent.