Mohegan Sun Celebrates 30 Years With Music, Celebrity Sightings and a Packed Weekend

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! united Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jadakiss, and Nelly, while Bobby Flay, Teresa Giudice, and Antoni Porowski joined the celebrity-packed festivities.

Wilson became the arena’s 44th Walk of Fame inductee before her show, honoring a venue where she previously headlined her first arena concert.

Mohegan Sun celebrated its 30th birthday across two October weekends with sold-out concerts from John Mayer and Lainey Wilson, plus performances by Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, Flo Rida, and 50 Cent.

On Oct. 11, DJ Cassidy brought Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jadakiss and Nelly together for Pass The Mic Live! at the arena. Wilson’s night carried a little more history than a standard tour stop. Before taking the stage Oct. 10, the country singer was inducted into the Mohegan Sun Arena Walk of Fame during a backstage ceremony with Mohegan Tribal Chairman James Gessner Jr., Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton, and Joe Soper, Mohegan’s vice president of sports and entertainment.

According to Indian Gaming, she became the 44th inductee, joining names including Kevin Hart, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs and Bon Jovi. The honor landed at a venue that had already been important to Wilson’s rise. “We’re so happy to be back, y’all. We got a lot to celebrate,” Wilson told the crowd. “Mohegan Sun was our very first Arena show we ever headlined, and we had to come back!” Meanwhile, per Broadway World, Flo Rida performed at the Wolf Den, the casino’s free live-music venue, while the Uncas Ballroom hosted the 30th Birthday Party. Kyle Cooke opened the evening with a DJ set before 50 Cent took over for an intimate performance that included “Just A Lil Bit,” “P.I.M.P.,” “Candy Shop” and “In Da Club.” DJ Cassidy also took the decks later in the night.