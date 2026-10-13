Mohegan Sun Celebrates 30 Years With Music, Celebrity Sightings and a Packed Weekend

Key Takeaways
- Mohegan Sun celebrated its 30th birthday across two October weekends with sold-out concerts from John Mayer and Lainey Wilson, plus performances by Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, Flo Rida, and 50 Cent.
- Wilson became the arena’s 44th Walk of Fame inductee before her show, honoring a venue where she previously headlined her first arena concert.
- DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! united Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jadakiss, and Nelly, while Bobby Flay, Teresa Giudice, and Antoni Porowski joined the celebrity-packed festivities.
Mohegan Sun turned 30 years old with a Connecticut celebration that moved easily between sold-out arena concerts, red-carpet arrivals, late-night performances, and a Walk of Fame induction for country music star Lainey Wilson.
Over two October weekends, the Uncasville resort hosted John Mayer, Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, Flo Rida, 50 Cent, and DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!—while a mix of chefs, reality-TV names, and music figures filled the birthday-party guest list.
The second weekend delivered much of the splashiest action. According to the CT Post, Mayer played a sold-out solo show at Mohegan Sun Arena on Oct. 9, followed by Wilson’s sold-out performance the next night.
On Oct. 11, DJ Cassidy brought Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jadakiss and Nelly together for Pass The Mic Live! at the arena.
Wilson’s night carried a little more history than a standard tour stop. Before taking the stage Oct. 10, the country singer was inducted into the Mohegan Sun Arena Walk of Fame during a backstage ceremony with Mohegan Tribal Chairman James Gessner Jr., Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton, and Joe Soper, Mohegan’s vice president of sports and entertainment.
According to Indian Gaming, she became the 44th inductee, joining names including Kevin Hart, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs and Bon Jovi.
The honor landed at a venue that had already been important to Wilson’s rise. “We’re so happy to be back, y’all. We got a lot to celebrate,” Wilson told the crowd. “Mohegan Sun was our very first Arena show we ever headlined, and we had to come back!”
Meanwhile, per Broadway World, Flo Rida performed at the Wolf Den, the casino’s free live-music venue, while the Uncas Ballroom hosted the 30th Birthday Party. Kyle Cooke opened the evening with a DJ set before 50 Cent took over for an intimate performance that included “Just A Lil Bit,” “P.I.M.P.,” “Candy Shop” and “In Da Club.” DJ Cassidy also took the decks later in the night.
The red carpet provided its own crossover moment, with Wilson and Flo Rida joined by Bobby Flay, Antoni Porowski, Jadakiss, Vincent Curatola, Michael Buffer and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.
50 Cent also appeared at the event, where guests sampled his Le Chemin Du Roi Brut Champagne.
Mohegan Sun also used the anniversary to look backward. Through October, its Signature Stroll program has brought back dishes inspired by former dining destinations, including a stuffed portabella mushroom at Beauty & Essex honoring Pompeii & Caesar and Thai chicken lettuce wraps at TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge recalling Fidelia’s Market.
Soper said Wilson’s Walk of Fame recognition fit the occasion. “Lainey Wilson has a special place in Mohegan Sun Arena history, and to have her return and help us celebrate our blowout 30th Birthday Weekend makes this Walk of Fame honor extra special,” he said.