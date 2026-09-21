Lainey Wilson Says Jelly Roll Was ‘Flashing Everybody’ at Her Wedding

The story follows Jelly Roll’s announcement that he has lost 300 pounds since starting his health journey at 540, while Bunnie Xo has pushed back against people tying his worth to his size.

After Jelly Roll joked that he—not Wilson—was “flashing,” she confirmed he was “flashing everybody by the end of the night,” though neither explained what he showed.

Jelly Roll praised Lainey Wilson’s May wedding as “super snazzy,” highlighting the open bar, free food, and Mardi Gras-style parade.

Jelly Roll has lost 300 pounds, and apparently, he isn't shy about showing off the results. According to InTouch Weekly, country music singer Lainey Wilson says the newly slimmed-down singer was “flashing everybody” by the end of her wedding earlier this year, a revelation that came as the two swapped stories during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s All for the Hall event in Los Angeles. Jelly Roll, 41, started the exchange by giving Wilson’s May wedding an enthusiastic review.

“Can I just say it was the nicest wedding I’ve ever been to,” he told the crowd. “Man, that wedding was f*cking fancy. That wedding was super snazzy.” He particularly appreciated the open bar and the fact that “everything was free.” And after losing hundreds of pounds, Jelly Roll apparently wasn't interested in skipping the reception spread, either. “I ate all the snacks. I ate two meals!” he said. Then came the part Wilson probably wasn't expecting. The Louisiana native had incorporated a Mardi Gras-style parade into the celebration. While explaining that it wasn't quite an actual Mardi Gras situation—there weren't beads flying around or people flashing for them—Jelly Roll quickly corrected the record.

“You wasn’t flashing nobody,” he told Wilson. “I was flashing.” Wilson didn't dispute that account. “You were flashing everybody by the end of the night,” she replied. What exactly Jelly Roll flashed was left unexplained, but the story arrives weeks after the singer revealed just how dramatically his body has changed. While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live in August, Jelly Roll announced that he had lost 300 pounds after beginning his health journey at 540. He worked the transformation directly into his monologue while discussing President Donald Trump's weight.

“That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump,” he joked. It was another major update in a transformation Jelly Roll has deliberately documented in public. Back in April 2025, he said he had dropped from 540 pounds to 357 and planned to lose another 100 before going skydiving. He has previously explained that he wanted people to see the process rather than disappearing from public view and returning with an entirely different body. The attention hasn't always been welcomed. His now-ex-wife, Bunnie Xo, previously called out people who suddenly declared Jelly Roll attractive after his weight loss, arguing that his appearance shouldn't determine his value. “Girl, your man is so hot now that he lost all that weight,” she recalled people telling her.