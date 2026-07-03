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Latest Stories

Martha Stewart Says She Wants to Be 'Composted' on Her Farm When She Dies
Pop Culture

Martha Stewart Just Revealed How She Wants Her Body Handled After She Dies — And It’s Not a Funeral

'It’s not going to hurt anyone. It’s my property,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo221 days ago
Alex O'Keefe
Pop Culture

Karen Gets 'The Bear' Screenwriter Kicked Off Train Because She Didn't Like How He Was 'Sitting'

Alex O'Keefe captured a video of his arrest on the MTA train bound for Connecticut.

tara mahadevan298 days ago
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 11: Fatman Scoop is seen during Fridayz Live '23 at RAC Arena on November 11, 2023 in Perth, Australia.
Music

Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Onstage Medical Emergency

The hypeman and media personality was performing in Hamden when he fainted onstage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams686 days ago
Kendrick performing on stage, wearing a loose-fitting jumpsuit and a baseball cap, holding a microphone close to her mouth
Music

Kendrick Lamar’s "Alright" at Center of $100,000 Settlement Over Teacher’s Use of Video in Classroom

The suit was filed in 2022 and alleges that an eighth grade teacher's use of the classic track caused emotional distress for one student.

Trace William Cowen771 days ago
Music

John Hinckley Jr., Who Shot Ronald Reagan, Keeps Having Concerts Postponed

The now-68-year-old released his debut album, 'Redemption' last year.

tara mahadevan855 days ago
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cash money stacked up
Life

Man Who Felt Like He ‘Hit the Lottery’ When Finding Bag of $5,000 in Cash Charged With Larceny

The case is "a crock of baloney," according to the man who's been charged.

Trace William Cowen1051 days ago
Life

Connecticut Fire Department Adopts Puppy Rescued From 122-Degree Car

Riggs, a 6-month-old beagle mix, has become the official Station Support Dog at the East Haven Fire Department in Connecticut.

Alex Ocho1052 days ago
Charter Oak International Academy
Life

Family Files Lawsuit Against School After 5-Year-Old Boy Died During Recess

The family of a 5-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut boy who died during recess is suing the school on the one-year anniversary of their son’s death.

Brad Callas1193 days ago
Ben Gordon #7 of the Orlando Magic stands on the court
Sports

Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested at Juice Shop on Weapons and Threatening Charges

Former NBA player Ben Gordon has been arrested on weapons and threatening charges following an alleged incident at a juice shop in Connecticut.

Joe Price1198 days ago
Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table
Sports

Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested After He Allegedly Threw Brick at ESPN Headquarters (UPDATE)

Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, the older brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, was arrested after he allegedly threw a brick at ESPN's headquarters.

Abel Shifferaw1208 days ago
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Photos of Caviola family dogs Cimo and Lieben
Life

Man Charged After Killing and Skinning Two Dogs He Believed Were Coyotes

61-year-old hunter Michael Konschak has been charged after he admitted to killing and skinning two German shepherds he believed were coyotes.

Joe Price1233 days ago
The scene of a massive blaze that killed tens of thousands of chickens
Life

100,000 Chickens Estimated to Have Died in Connecticut Fire Amid Ongoing Egg Price Concerns

The massive fire took place in the Bozrah area and was met with a response involving multiple local agencies and more than 100 firefighters.

Trace William Cowen1264 days ago
Quentin Williams in a press photo from the Connecticut House Democrats website.
Life

Connecticut State Representative Dead in Wrong-Way Highway Crash Following Swearing-In Ceremony

Connecticut state representative Quentin “Q” Williams has died in a wrong-way highway crash after he attended his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term.

Joe Price1288 days ago
InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media
Life

Alex Jones Requests New Trial After Billion-Dollar Sandy Hook Verdict (UPDATE)

The far-right media figure was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims. Jones spent years claiming the massacre was a hoax.

Joshua Espinoza1364 days ago
Randy Cox, who was paralyzed following his arrest by police officers in New Haven
Life

Black Man in Connecticut Paralyzed After Video Shows Head Slam Against Police Van, Officers Placed on Leave

Randy Cox was left paralyzed following his arrest, and video of the incident shows the 36-year-old Black man’s head getting slammed against a police van.

Joe Price1478 days ago
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Bus driver with 38 passengers says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC
Life

Bus Driver Transporting 38 People Charged After Allegedly Eating THC Gummies and Passing Out Behind the Wheel

Jinhuan Chen told the judge he was unaware that the snacks contained THC. He is now charged with 38 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Joshua Espinoza1493 days ago
Connecticut Boy, 6, Suffers Third-Degree Burns
Life

Family Says 6-Year-Old Son Suffered Third-Degree Burns in Bully Attack

Dominick Krankall was severely burned after an 8-year-old neighbor allegedly covered a tennis ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and threw it at the child.

Joshua Espinoza1540 days ago
Lil Durk calls out a male audience member for trying to fight a woman during his 7220 concert
Music

Video Shows Lil Durk Calling Out Man at Concert for Allegedly Getting Into Fight With Woman

While performing in Connecticut, Lil Durk stopped the show to call out a male audience member who was apparently fighting with a woman in the crowd.

Brad Callas1544 days ago

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