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Martha Stewart Just Revealed How She Wants Her Body Handled After She Dies — And It’s Not a Funeral
'It’s not going to hurt anyone. It’s my property,' she said.
Karen Gets 'The Bear' Screenwriter Kicked Off Train Because She Didn't Like How He Was 'Sitting'
Alex O'Keefe captured a video of his arrest on the MTA train bound for Connecticut.
Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Onstage Medical Emergency
The hypeman and media personality was performing in Hamden when he fainted onstage.
Kendrick Lamar’s "Alright" at Center of $100,000 Settlement Over Teacher’s Use of Video in Classroom
The suit was filed in 2022 and alleges that an eighth grade teacher's use of the classic track caused emotional distress for one student.
John Hinckley Jr., Who Shot Ronald Reagan, Keeps Having Concerts Postponed
The now-68-year-old released his debut album, 'Redemption' last year.
Man Who Felt Like He ‘Hit the Lottery’ When Finding Bag of $5,000 in Cash Charged With Larceny
The case is "a crock of baloney," according to the man who's been charged.
Connecticut Fire Department Adopts Puppy Rescued From 122-Degree Car
Riggs, a 6-month-old beagle mix, has become the official Station Support Dog at the East Haven Fire Department in Connecticut.
Family Files Lawsuit Against School After 5-Year-Old Boy Died During Recess
The family of a 5-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut boy who died during recess is suing the school on the one-year anniversary of their son’s death.
Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested at Juice Shop on Weapons and Threatening Charges
Former NBA player Ben Gordon has been arrested on weapons and threatening charges following an alleged incident at a juice shop in Connecticut.
Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested After He Allegedly Threw Brick at ESPN Headquarters (UPDATE)
Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, the older brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, was arrested after he allegedly threw a brick at ESPN's headquarters.
Man Charged After Killing and Skinning Two Dogs He Believed Were Coyotes
61-year-old hunter Michael Konschak has been charged after he admitted to killing and skinning two German shepherds he believed were coyotes.
100,000 Chickens Estimated to Have Died in Connecticut Fire Amid Ongoing Egg Price Concerns
The massive fire took place in the Bozrah area and was met with a response involving multiple local agencies and more than 100 firefighters.
Connecticut State Representative Dead in Wrong-Way Highway Crash Following Swearing-In Ceremony
Connecticut state representative Quentin “Q” Williams has died in a wrong-way highway crash after he attended his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term.
Alex Jones Requests New Trial After Billion-Dollar Sandy Hook Verdict (UPDATE)
The far-right media figure was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims. Jones spent years claiming the massacre was a hoax.
Black Man in Connecticut Paralyzed After Video Shows Head Slam Against Police Van, Officers Placed on Leave
Randy Cox was left paralyzed following his arrest, and video of the incident shows the 36-year-old Black man’s head getting slammed against a police van.
Bus Driver Transporting 38 People Charged After Allegedly Eating THC Gummies and Passing Out Behind the Wheel
Jinhuan Chen told the judge he was unaware that the snacks contained THC. He is now charged with 38 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Family Says 6-Year-Old Son Suffered Third-Degree Burns in Bully Attack
Dominick Krankall was severely burned after an 8-year-old neighbor allegedly covered a tennis ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and threw it at the child.
Video Shows Lil Durk Calling Out Man at Concert for Allegedly Getting Into Fight With Woman
While performing in Connecticut, Lil Durk stopped the show to call out a male audience member who was apparently fighting with a woman in the crowd.