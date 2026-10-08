Meghan Markle Reunites with Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Over Tea in London

The meetup follows Meghan’s recent outings with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi and a pub lunch with Prince Harry as the Sussexes settle into an extended U.K. stay.

The pair previously joined forces for a 2020 conversation about girls’ education, with Malala saying they both believe “when girls have access to education, everyone wins.”

Meghan Markle reunited with longtime friend Malala Yousafzai over afternoon tea at Claridge’s, marking her first known public appearance in London since returning to the U.K.

Meghan Markle's return to Britain now includes afternoon tea with a Nobel Peace Prize winner. People reports that the Duchess of Sussex, 45, was spotted catching up with longtime friend and education activist Malala Yousafzai, 29, at London's luxurious Claridge's hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 7, marking her first known public appearance in the British capital since moving back to the U.K. with Prince Harry and their children in August. While the setting was decidedly upscale, the occasion was much more personal. "It was a chance for a catch-up between friends," a source told People.

The two women enjoyed afternoon tea in Claridge's Foyer & Reading Room, an Art Deco-inspired space inside the landmark Mayfair hotel. A social media photo captured Meghan and Malala seated together. Their friendship, however, goes well beyond an afternoon at one of London's most famous hotels. Meghan and Malala first joined forces in October 2020, when the Duchess and Prince Harry joined a virtual conversation with the Pakistani activist to mark the International Day of the Girl. The discussion focused on girls' education and the importance of ensuring young women have access to opportunities worldwide. Afterward, Malala made it clear that the two shared a common outlook. "Meghan and I are on the same page: we both believe that when girls have access to education, everyone wins," she wrote on social media.

Malala, who survived a Taliban assassination attempt in 2012 after advocating for girls' education in Pakistan, became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in history when she received the honor in 2014. She has since continued her work through the Malala Fund, advocating for girls' right to education worldwide. For Meghan, the reunion comes during an increasingly busy period as she establishes a new routine in Britain without abandoning the projects and relationships she developed in California. The Duchess has continued expanding her lifestyle brand, As ever, which recently unveiled a $148 holiday Advent calendar created in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés. The limited-edition collection features 24 handcrafted chocolates inspired by Meghan's Montecito home, garden and signature fruit spreads, with countdown numbers written in her own handwriting. She's also been making time for friends. On Sept. 21, Meghan was photographed at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub near Burford, Oxfordshire, with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, her longtime friends and former Montecito neighbors.