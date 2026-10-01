Meghan Markle’s $148 Advent Calendar Comes With a Very Personal Touch

As ever will open limited preorders on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. PT for early-November delivery, extending a Compartés partnership whose previous chocolate-bar collection sold out in under an hour.

Inspired by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Montecito home and garden, the keepsake box includes chocolates flavored with As ever’s fruit spreads and decorated with Meghan’s signature Flower Sprinkles.

Meghan Markle teamed with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés on a $148 As ever Advent calendar featuring 24 handcrafted chocolates numbered in her handwriting with edible gold luster.

Meghan Markle isn't just putting her name on As ever's latest holiday release. She's putting her handwriting on every piece. The Duchess of Sussex has teamed up with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés for a $148 limited-edition Advent calendar featuring 24 handcrafted chocolates—each numbered in Meghan's own penmanship. Per People, the countdown numbers are hand-painted in edible gold luster, giving the latest As ever collaboration a particularly personal stamp. Even the box brings more of Meghan into the mix.