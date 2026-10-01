Meghan Markle’s $148 Advent Calendar Comes With a Very Personal Touch

Key Takeaways
- Meghan Markle teamed with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés on a $148 As ever Advent calendar featuring 24 handcrafted chocolates numbered in her handwriting with edible gold luster.
- Inspired by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Montecito home and garden, the keepsake box includes chocolates flavored with As ever’s fruit spreads and decorated with Meghan’s signature Flower Sprinkles.
- As ever will open limited preorders on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. PT for early-November delivery, extending a Compartés partnership whose previous chocolate-bar collection sold out in under an hour.
Meghan Markle isn't just putting her name on As ever's latest holiday release. She's putting her handwriting on every piece.
The Duchess of Sussex has teamed up with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés for a $148 limited-edition Advent calendar featuring 24 handcrafted chocolates—each numbered in Meghan's own penmanship. Per People, the countdown numbers are hand-painted in edible gold luster, giving the latest As ever collaboration a particularly personal stamp.
Even the box brings more of Meghan into the mix.
Meghan worked with Compartés Creative Director Jonathan Grahm on a keepsake design inspired by the Montecito home and garden she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The result essentially shrinks the California aesthetic behind As ever into a 24-day holiday countdown.
And what's behind the doors is just as closely tied to the brand.
The chocolates pull flavors from several As ever products, including its Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry and Orange Marmalade Spreads. One chocolate is topped with Meghan's signature Flower Sprinkles, while Compartés contributes its award-winning dark chocolate ganache truffle.
The Advent calendar is now available for preorder exclusively through As ever, with deliveries scheduled for early November. Quantities are limited.
It's also not Meghan and Compartés' first trip to the chocolate counter. The two brands previously collaborated on a collection of chocolate bars that, according to the companies, sold out in less than an hour. More products from the partnership are expected to roll out throughout the fourth quarter.
The new release arrives as As ever continues moving well beyond the preserves that initially defined Meghan's lifestyle venture. The company's growing catalog now stretches across specialty foods, tabletop products, apothecary goods, handcrafted chocolates and luxury leather goods, all built around the cooking, gardening, entertaining and gifting aesthetic Meghan has increasingly made central to the brand.
The Montecito inspiration is particularly notable given that Meghan currently has one foot on the other side of the Atlantic.
She and Harry returned to Britain with Archie and Lilibet in August for an extended stay while keeping their California home.
Meghan has since begun popping up around England, including a recent afternoon at an Oxfordshire pub with longtime friends and former Montecito neighbors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
She's also continuing to run As ever from overseas while reportedly exploring other projects, including discussions about a possible role in Season 3 of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen.