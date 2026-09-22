Meghan Markle Hits the Pub With Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi After U.K. Move

Meghan Markle has been back in Britain for less than a month, and she's already doing one of the most British things possible: meeting friends at the pub.

According to People, the Duchess of Sussex was photographed hanging out with longtime pals Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub near Burford, Oxfordshire, on Monday afternoon, September 21. The outing brought together three former Montecito neighbors who are now spending at least part of their lives in the English countryside.

And while Meghan was pubbing in Oxfordshire, Prince Harry had business in London. The Duke of Sussex attended the WellChild Awards that same day, continuing a busy run of appearances since he and Meghan returned to the U.K. with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, on Aug. 26.