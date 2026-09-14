Meghan Markle Shares First Look at New U.K. Life — And Archie’s British Accent

The montage opens with Meghan and Prince Harry walking hand-in-hand through the countryside before cutting to the considerably less glamorous realities of English life: galoshes, muddy puddles and what appear to be Princess Lilibet's feet warming beside a fireplace. A British flag and red heart remain at the top of the video throughout.

In a 35-second Instagram video posted on Sunday, September 13, the Duchess of Sussex shared scenes from the family's first weeks back in Britain following their move from California.

Meghan Markle is giving the public its first real glimpse of what life looks like for the Sussexes now that England is home again—and seven-year-old Prince Archie may already be settling in faster than anybody expected.

Then Archie gets his moment. As five-year-old Lilibet rides a bicycle, her older brother runs alongside her, yelling, “Go! Go!” His pronunciation appears distinctly British—a noticeable shift for a kid who has spent most of his life in California. The family footage continues to Wham!'s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” with Harry later taking Archie and Lilibet fishing from a boat.

It's a deliberately small window into a considerably bigger change for the family. Meghan, 45, and Harry, 41, returned to Britain with Archie, Lilibet and their dogs, Pula and Mia, on Aug. 26 after six years based primarily in Montecito. The couple plans to maintain their California residence, but Britain will serve as a home base for an extended period while both children attend school there.

That arrangement gives Archie and Lilibet something neither has previously had for any meaningful length of time: everyday life in their father's home country.

The return marks a major reversal from where things stood just over a year ago. Harry said in May 2025 that he couldn't envision bringing Meghan and the children back to Britain amid his long-running security dispute. The family has since visited the U.K., including time with King Charles and Harry's Spencer relatives, before ultimately deciding to settle outside London.

For Meghan, the move also comes as her professional life becomes increasingly connected to Britain again. She has been linked to a possible Season 3 role on Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen, although no casting has been confirmed.