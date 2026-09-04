Theo James Weighs in on Meghan Markle’s Potential ‘The Gentlemen’ Role

Netflix has officially renewed The Gentlemen for Season 3, and James hopes the crime drama will expand beyond Britain after Season 2 explores Italian aristocracy.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter previously linked Markle to a potential role, while Netflix executive Manda Levin kept speculation alive by saying, “All bets are off.”

Theo James dismissed reports that Meghan Markle could join The Gentlemen Season 3 as “mainly a lot of hot air,” saying casting details remain “very much up in the air.”

Theo James has finally weighed in on the Meghan Markle casting saga surrounding The Gentlemen, and the show's star doesn't sound convinced there's much of a story—at least not yet. James, who plays Eddie Horniman in Guy Ritchie's Netflix crime drama, was asked by Town & Country about reports that Markle could join the recently renewed series for its third season. He initially responded with a joke, invoking another famous former royal. “Yes, Fergie is joining,” James said with a smile. “She’ll be playing my love interest.” Then he got serious.

“No, I think that was mainly a lot of hot air,” James said of the coverage surrounding Markle. “At the moment, we’re just trying to get as many eyes on season two, and then season three will happen soon.” While the show's broader direction is already taking shape, James said the specifics remain unsettled: “In terms of the minutiae, I mean, it’s still very much up in the air.” That's the clearest pushback yet from someone actually starring in The Gentlemen, but it doesn't completely settle a casting story that has generated contradictory reports for weeks. Deadline previously reported that Markle was in talks to join Season 3 following news that she and Prince Harry were relocating to Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Hollywood Reporter similarly reported that a potential role was being written, while People maintained that discussions remained ongoing even after reports surfaced claiming the opportunity had been withdrawn.