Meghan Markle’s Latest As Ever Drop Lands Amid U.K. Visit Buzz

According to People , the launch arrived on Tuesday, June 30, via As ever's Instagram account, introducing what the brand called “a floral gift of summer” with “a delicate warmth that lingers beautifully.” The release also expands Markle's growing honey collection, joining Orange Blossom Honey, wildflower, and sage varieties already available through the lifestyle brand.

As speculation builds about whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to the U.K. with their children later this month, the Duchess of Sussex is making it clear that the grind never stops. While the family enjoys time in Europe, Markle has unveiled the latest addition to her As ever lineup : Lavender Honey, a new product inspired by her passion for beekeeping.

Markle's latest product drop lands just as headlines continue to focus on the Sussex family's expected July trip to Britain for events marking the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. The visit would mark the first time Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex have returned to the U.K. together in years—if it happens.

The biggest obstacle remains security. Harry has continued to argue that the issue extends far beyond where his family sleeps while visiting Britain. In a statement released this week, his spokesperson said, “Prince Harry's program in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country. Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place.”

That response followed reports that King Charles III had offered the family accommodations on a royal estate. Harry's team pushed back on the suggestion that housing was the sticking point, saying, “The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.”

Harry has repeatedly said the security dispute has changed his relationship with his home country. After losing his legal appeal over police protection, he told the BBC, “I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do,” before adding, “I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland.”

The brand has been on a steady expansion since launching alongside With Love, Meghan, adding everything from fruit spreads and wine to candles and specialty honey.