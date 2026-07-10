Meghan Markle May Bring Archie and Lilibet to the U.K. After All

After days of uncertainty, Meghan Markle is reportedly heading to the United Kingdom. The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly travel to Britain with Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex later this week, though none of them is expected to participate in public events alongside Prince Harry. The update marks a sharp reversal from earlier in the week, when Harry arrived in London alone after security concerns prompted Meghan and the children to skip the capital. At the time, Harry's representatives stressed that the issue wasn't where the family would stay but whether appropriate security would be in place throughout the visit.

While Harry continued with engagements tied to the countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, the possibility remained that his family could join him elsewhere in England if arrangements could be finalized. Now, that appears to be happening. People reports that Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet are expected to arrive later in the trip, marking the family's first visit to England together since 2022. A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to comment to the publication. Although the family's itinerary has not been made public, speculation has centered on Althorp House, the Spencer family's historic estate in Northamptonshire. The 13,000-acre property has belonged to Princess Diana's family for more than five centuries and is now owned by her brother, Charles Spencer. Princess Diana is buried on a private island within the estate's lake, and the mansion—known for its extensive art collection and historic library—is typically open to visitors during the summer. However, Althorp is scheduled to be closed on July 10 and 11, fueling speculation that the estate could host a private family visit.