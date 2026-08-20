Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK Move Is ‘Temporary,’ Sources Say

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to Britain—but not for good.

When asked whether the move would last six months or a year, TMZ described it as more of a “day-by-day decision.”

That clarification changes the picture considerably. Earlier reporting indicated that Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, had already been enrolled in school in Britain for the fall, while Harry and Meghan had secured a place to live. King Charles was also reportedly informed of the move over the weekend.

But the family is keeping one foot firmly planted in California.

Their Montecito mansion is staying put, as are the couple’s professional operations. TMZ says employees for Archewell Productions and Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As ever, will remain in California while Harry and Meghan work from Britain. Their public appearances, philanthropic commitments and Harry’s work with the Invictus Games are also expected to continue as scheduled.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is staying in Southern California as well. Ragland has her own home, friendships, and ties to the local yoga community, and has regularly traveled to Montecito to spend time with Meghan, Harry, and the children.