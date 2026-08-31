Netflix Boss Fuels Meghan Markle ‘The Gentlemen’ Casting Rumors With Four-Word Response

Manda Levin, Netflix’s scripted chief in the U.K., was asked about Markle potentially joining Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen during an appearance at the Edinburgh TV Festival on August 26. According to People , rather than confirm or deny the increasingly complicated casting saga, Levin offered four words: “All bets are off.”

Meghan Markle’s possible return to scripted television remains unresolved, and one of Netflix’s top U.K. executives isn’t exactly shutting it down.

Netflix renewed The Gentlemen for a third season on August 23, days after reports first emerged that Markle was in talks for a role. No deal with the Duchess of Sussex has been reached, but discussions remain ongoing. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that a potential role was being written for Markle, with the number of episodes in which she could appear still undetermined.

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown claimed that Markle’s casting had been withdrawn because of intense backlash in Britain. Media correspondent and filmmaker Neil Sean disputed that version even more forcefully, writing on social media that the proposed casting “was never on” and calling the reports a “total fabrication.”

But People subsequently reported that Markle was still being considered, and Netflix has now officially ordered another season of the series.

A role on The Gentlemen would mark Markle’s most significant return to scripted acting since leaving Suits, where she played Rachel Zane for seven seasons. Markle stepped away from the profession before marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and appeared to close the door on an acting comeback four years later. “I’m done,” she said in 2022, although she added, “I guess never say never.”

That door has already cracked open. Markle filmed a cameo as herself in the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends in 2025, and she and Harry had been discussing a larger return to acting before The Gentlemen opportunity surfaced.