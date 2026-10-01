Megan Fox Says She Was ‘Born’ to Be the Face of an Erectile Dysfunction Drug

She also framed the ad as a way to destigmatize ED, urging men and their partners to discuss intimacy openly and reminding them, “You’re not defective.”

Fox said she was “born for this” and embraced the campaign’s humor and innuendo, though she and the team ultimately asked Ro to dial back its original concept.

Megan Fox stars as the human embodiment of Ro Sparks, a compounded prescription erectile dysfunction treatment combining the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis.

Megan Fox has spent more than two decades being treated as a sex symbol. Now she's found a way to turn that reputation into a pharmaceutical endorsement. Fox is the new face—and, technically, the human embodiment—of Ro Sparks, a prescription erectile dysfunction treatment from health company Ro. In the new ad, the 40-year-old actress slips into a skintight red catsuit bearing the Ro Sparks logo and personally walks men through what the medication can do. According to Fox, she couldn't have been better cast.

“I personally feel like maybe I was born for this,” she told People. “There’s not a better person to have been involved in this.” The campaign doesn't exactly bury the premise. Ro Sparks combines sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, and Fox spends the commercial explaining its benefits while playing the medication in human form. While both ingredients are FDA-approved, the compounded medication itself is not. “I stay in your system, ready to go, for up to 36 hours,” Fox says while stretched out on the floor. “I dissolve under your tongue—that’s for speed—and tadalafil lasts for hours, and hours.” She even handles the shipping information herself. “If prescribed, I show up right at your door,” Fox says. “Don’t worry, my packaging is very discreet.”

If that sounds like Ro gave Fox plenty to work with, apparently the first version went considerably further. Fox said she expected to receive something relatively tame and figured she'd have to push the company toward more humor and innuendo. The opposite happened. “We actually had to go back and be like, ‘Maybe we could dial it down a little bit,’” Fox recalled, saying Ro “really went for it with some of the jokes and the innuendos — which I love.” But Fox isn't treating erectile dysfunction itself as a punchline. She said part of the reason she wanted to do the campaign was to make ED easier for men—and their partners—to discuss.

Fox also has experience with the realities of maintaining intimacy across long-term relationships. She spent 15 years with Brian Austin Green, including a decade of marriage, before the couple split in 2020. Fox then entered another long-term relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. They eventually separated after years together and now share a daughter. Which means Fox has some thoughts about what happens after the honeymoon phase. “Anyone who’s been married or in a long-term relationship knows your sex life goes through peaks and valleys,” Fox told People. “When it’s in those valleys, the conversations are very important. Transparency is very important.”

Fox didn't identify any particular relationship when discussing those valleys. She did, however, argue that men shouldn't view erectile dysfunction as a reflection of their masculinity or sexuality. “You’re not defective. Something’s not wrong with you,” Fox said. “You can talk about this. You don’t have to hide it.” The campaign also arrives as Fox becomes increasingly visible again. She returned to Instagram earlier this year following a lengthy absence, announcing, “I’m alive, new pics just dropped.” MGK couldn't resist that one. He appeared in the comments with, “stoked i have your phone number.”