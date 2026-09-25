Dakota Johnson Talks Dating ‘Tricky’ Musicians Amid MGK Romance Rumors

After relationships with Chris Martin and Role Model, Johnson said she remains hopeful about marriage and still wants children despite her life unfolding differently than expected.

Her comments follow a New York outing with Machine Gun Kelly, where a source said the pair “hit it off” and had “definitely chemistry,” though neither has confirmed a romance.

Dakota Johnson said she and musicians are mutually drawn to each other, though she jokingly called them “tricky motherf*ckers.”

Dakota Johnson apparently knows her type. Whether Machine Gun Kelly is about to become the latest example remains to be seen. Days after Johnson and MGK sparked dating rumors with a night out in New York City, the actress opened up to Vogue about her history with musicians—and didn't exactly describe the experience as uncomplicated. Johnson wasn't specifically asked about MGK, but when the conversation turned to the musicians in her orbit, she acknowledged the pattern. “They like me. I don’t know what to say,” Johnson said. “And I like them.”

Asked what there wasn't to like about musicians, Johnson laughed before answering, “A lot! A lot.” She eventually offered an even more colorful assessment, calling them “tricky motherf*ckers.” Johnson was photographed with MGK in Manhattan on Sept. 11, when the pair reportedly traveled from Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment to Estela in the same black SUV. Neither has confirmed a romance, but a source subsequently told Page Six the evening wasn't a “big planned-out romantic night” and described the two as hanging out, talking, and getting to know each other. Still, the source said Johnson and MGK “hit it off” and claimed “there was definitely chemistry,” adding that the connection was new and MGK wanted to see her again. If Johnson is dipping back into the musician dating pool, she's certainly familiar with the territory.

She spent years with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after the two began dating in 2017. Their relationship included multiple reported breakups and reconciliations before they ended things for good in 2025. Johnson then became linked to Role Model, born Tucker Pillsbury, in late 2025. That relationship lasted less than a year, with reports of their split emerging in August. MGK, meanwhile, is coming out of his own complicated relationship with Megan Fox. The musician and Fox began dating in 2020, became engaged in 2022, and later separated. They welcomed their daughter, Saga, in March 2025 and have since remained connected as co-parents. As recently as March, MGK was still publicly joking with his ex. After Fox returned to Instagram following a lengthy absence and declared, “I'm alive, new pics just dropped,” MGK popped into her comments with, “stoked I have your phone number.” Johnson is also thinking about relationships beyond whoever might currently be sitting across from her at dinner. The 36-year-old acknowledged that her life “turned out differently” than expected as she watched friends marry and have children.