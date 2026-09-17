Mary Cosby Returns to ‘RHOSLC’ After Son’s Death: ‘He Would Want Me to Keep Going’

Supported by castmates and her husband Robert Cosby Sr., Cosby said she remains on the show “for my son” because “he would want me to keep going” and shine.

Bravo halted Season 7 production and offered Cosby as much time away as she needed, but she resumed filming about a month later to stay focused on something positive rather than questions about what she could have done differently.

Mary Cosby returned to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City six months after her only son, Robert Cosby Jr., died from an overdose at 23, saying she still feels his spirit and believes he is now safe.

Mary Cosby says she is moving forward six months after the death of her only son, Robert Cosby Jr., even as the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continues to navigate a loss she says initially left her in shock. “I don’t know if it ever hit me, because I still feel my son,” Cosby said in a new interview with Vulture, reflecting on Robert Jr.’s death at 23. “I still feel his spirit.” That feeling, she explained, has helped her find some measure of peace because she now thinks of him as “safe” and “away from danger.”

Cosby has also returned to RHOSLC after production on Season 7 was halted following Robert Jr.’s death. She had filmed only one episode before he died, prompting Bravo to shut down cameras indefinitely. According to executive producer Andy Cohen, the plan was to give Cosby control over what happened next and “let her guide us.” About a month later, she told producers she wanted to work again. Taking an entire season away was an option. Bravo executive Noah Samton assured Cosby that her job would be waiting for her whether she needed a year or simply one season. She ultimately decided that staying home would leave her consumed by questions about what she could have done differently. “No, I want to work,” Cosby recalled telling Samton. “I want to distract myself. I want to keep my mind on something positive.” That decision came after years in which Robert Jr.’s struggles became increasingly visible both on and off Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. During Season 5, mother and son had an unusually candid conversation about his addiction and depression. Mary subsequently helped him enter rehab, but his difficulties continued. He later spent two months in jail for violating a protective order obtained by his ex-wife and was released in early February, weeks before his death.

Robert Jr. died Feb. 23 after an overdose, according to the new interview. Earlier reporting following his death had initially described the cause as under investigation after Salt Lake City police responded to a possible overdose. His death came amid additional legal problems, including domestic violence allegations and charges filed shortly after his release from jail. When cameras eventually resumed, Cosby found support among the same castmates viewers are accustomed to seeing argue with one another. Bronwyn Newport came to her home with her mother, while Lisa Barlow repeatedly sent food, gifts, and baskets. Cosby said the visits gave her strength, even when she sometimes found herself comforting the people who had arrived to comfort her. Her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., also agreed to film despite his longstanding reluctance to appear on the series. Mary told him, “I don’t have anyone. You’re the only family I have left.” The couple subsequently filmed together at their church, where Robert Sr. became emotional while processing their son’s death.