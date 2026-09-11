'RHOBH' Star Annemarie Wiley Wins Sole Custody, 3-Year Restraining Order Against Marcellus Wiley

Annemarie has accused the former NFL player of years of physical and sexual abuse, financial control, and intimidation, while Marcellus calls the allegations “baseless claims” and says he will challenge them through the legal process.

Marcellus can initially see the children only through monitored visits and must complete court-ordered domestic violence classes before seeking unsupervised or expanded parenting time.

Annemarie Wiley won sole custody of her three children and a three-year restraining order requiring estranged husband Marcellus Wiley to stay 100 yards away from the family.

Annemarie Wiley has won sole custody of her three children as her explosive divorce from former NFL star Marcellus Wiley continues to unfold. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was also granted a three-year domestic violence restraining order requiring Marcellus to stay 100 yards away from her and their children. According to TMZ, Marcellus won't be completely cut off from his children, but the court has placed strict conditions on his access. He can initially see them only during monitored visits twice during the week and once on weekends. To get those visits unsupervised, he'll first have to provide proof that he completed five court-ordered domestic violence classes.

And the restrictions don't end there. Marcellus must complete 26 classes before he and Annemarie can even meet to discuss expanding his parenting time to potentially include overnight visits. He's permitted to attend his children's extracurricular activities while the order is in place—but must keep at least 20 yards away. The judge also ordered the estranged couple into co-parenting counseling, while declining to rule on their financial disputes for now. The ruling comes roughly two months after Annemarie filed for divorce, turning the former couple's split into a sprawling legal battle. Marcellus was arrested on July 4 following an alleged confrontation with Annemarie at a Florida hotel. Prosecutors later declined to pursue the domestic battery charge, saying the testimonial evidence was not corroborated by physical or other evidence and was insufficient to obtain a conviction. According to the arrest affidavit, Annemarie accused him of threatening to kill her and said he had poked her in the cheek the previous morning while she was in bed with their daughter. Marcellus denied putting his hands on her and has continued to deny her allegations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), text "START" to 88788, or visit TheHotline.org for free, confidential support available 24/7.