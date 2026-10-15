‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Nears 200 Episodes as Arionne and Destiny’s Feud Explodes

The Nov. 7 episode, “Arionne Curry-On,” marks the show’s 200th installment and brings Curry together with Martell and his mother to question Martell and Destiny’s unusually close bond.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville enters its milestone run with three straight weeks of ratings growth among women ages 25–54, while Season 12 paces 29 percent ahead of last season.

Arionne Curry and Destiny Payton trade insults over Martell Holt’s relationships before Curry mentions Destiny’s son, pushing their confrontation toward a physical blowup.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is not approaching its 200th episode with a quiet victory lap. The OWN hit marks the milestone with ratings climbing and Arionne Curry and Destiny Payton tearing into each other—dragging Martell Holt, his many relationships, and Destiny’s son into a confrontation that quickly spirals out of control. A preview from the show’s milestone run finds Curry striking first, accusing Destiny of telling different stories to different people. “This is what I mean by snake,” Curry says. “She says one thing to another person, something to somebody else. She has no integrity.” Their relationship is ultimately reduced to one icy agreement: They can tolerate each other. “If you tolerate me, I’m tolerating you,” Curry says. But Destiny is not interested in tolerating Curry—and turns it into a brutal inventory of Curry’s history with Martell.

“You’re a very tolerant person,” Destiny tells her. She says Curry tolerated Martell, his ex-wife Melody Shari, former girlfriend Shereé Whitfield, “all the other women he slept with,” and even Martell allegedly calling her a “peasant.” Destiny also points out that Curry lives across the street from her, making it nearly impossible to avoid them. Curry responds by going somewhere Destiny refuses to let her go: her son. Curry claims Destiny unsuccessfully tried to enroll her son at the same school Maverick attended, Curry’s child with Martell. Destiny warns her not to discuss her child, but Curry repeats the claim. “Don’t speak on my son, you f*cking concubine,” Destiny fires back as the argument threatens to move beyond words. The blowup arrives as Love & Marriage: Huntsville posts its strongest numbers of the season. OWN says the Oct. 10 episode delivered the show’s third consecutive week of growth among women ages 25 to 54, scoring a 0.61 rating. It ranked as Saturday night’s No. 1 non-sports program across television primetime and the top show in cable primetime. Season 12 is pacing 29 percent ahead of last season and could produce the franchise’s best seasonal average in three years.