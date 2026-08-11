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'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Season 12 Trailer Promises a Shocking New Arrival

A career win, a devastating loss and one shocking newcomer put Martell, Destiny and the Huntsville couples to the test in the first Season 12 look.

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Drops Season 12 Cast Photos & Teaser
Image Courtesy of OWN Networks. Used with Permission.

Key Takeaways

  • Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns to OWN for Season 12 on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with Destiny Payton, Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, LaTisha and Marsau Scott, and Nell and Chris Fletcher all back amid new wins, losses, and a surprise arrival that shakes up the group.
  • Martell kicks off the season riding high after earning his builder’s license, but a “surprise introduction to the group” threatens his bond with Destiny and destabilizes the cast’s long-standing dynamics.
  • As the long-running series leans into “emotional breakthroughs” and “hard truths,” Marsau and LaTisha juggle a 20th anniversary and a major property loss, Nell becomes a full-time caregiver, Maurice and Kimmi adjust to an empty nest, and the show rides ratings growth and an AAFCA win into its new season.

The Huntsville crew is suited up, camera-ready—and headed straight for another collision. OWN has released the official cast photos and first teaser for Season 12 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, returning Saturday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Destiny Payton, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Martell Holt, Nell and Chris Fletcher, and LaTisha and Marsau Scott are all back as new wins, painful losses, and one surprise arrival threaten to rearrange the group.

Per Deadline, Martell opens the season on a high after earning his builder’s license, marking a major step forward in his career. But the celebration quickly gives way to tension when “a surprise introduction to the group” disrupts the existing dynamic. The fallout could hit his friendship with Destiny especially hard, putting one of the cast’s closest connections under immediate pressure.

Created by Carlos King, Love & Marriage: Huntsville began in 2019 with successful Black couples joining forces to revitalize Huntsville, Alabama, through a real estate venture known as the Comeback Group. The deals soon became only part of the story.

Over 11 seasons, the OWN hit has followed marriages breaking down, friendships shifting, families blending, and entrepreneurs attempting to protect their businesses while their private lives play out on television.

Season 12 raises the stakes across the board. Marsau and LaTisha are approaching their 20th wedding anniversary, but the milestone comes as they absorb the devastating loss of their first residential investment property.

Nell becomes a full-time caregiver for her aging father, creating a new reality for her marriage to Chris. Maurice and Kimmi, meanwhile, are entering their empty-nest era while wrestling with concerns about Maurice’s son and his future.

OWN is promising “emotional breakthroughs, hard truths” and “authentic, deeply personal storytelling.”

The drama arrives with real momentum behind it. According to OWN, the show’s most recent season climbed by double digits across every key demographic compared with the previous season. It also ranked as Saturday night’s No. 1 original cable series among Black women ages 25 to 54.

The numbers are not its only win: Love & Marriage: Huntsville recently earned the African American Film Critics Association award for Outstanding Unscripted Series after previously receiving an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America produce the series, with King, Jordana Hochman, Andrew Hoagland, Markus Burns, and Nisa Ahmad serving as executive producers.

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