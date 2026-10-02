Carlos King Says He Kept Arionne Curry Off ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ to Protect Melody

Curry’s debut has reignited resentment over the affair that ended the Holts’ marriage, with cast members questioning her choices as she pushes back after years of being discussed off-camera.

King reconsidered after Melody left, and Martell Holt argued that Curry—his girlfriend and the mother of his son Maverick—had become part of his current reality.

Carlos King says he kept Arionne Curry off Love & Marriage: Huntsville for nine seasons because he refused to make Melody Shari confront her husband’s mistress on camera.

Carlos King says Arionne Curry could have joined Love & Marriage: Huntsville years ago, but he refused to make Melody Shari confront her husband’s mistress on camera. Now that Melody has been gone for two years, King says the calculation has changed. The show’s creator addressed the backlash surrounding Curry’s arrival during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. Viewers watched Martell Holt’s affair with Curry help tear apart his marriage to Melody, making her addition to the cast one of the most explosive decisions in the series’ history. King, however, insists that Melody’s absence was the line separating a cruel setup from Martell’s current reality. “I made the executive decision to never bring Arionne on while Melody was there,” King told Tamron Hall. “I did not want Melody to ever face the woman that her husband had the affair with on the show.”

That decision held for nine seasons—even as Martell’s infidelity became impossible for the series to avoid. The affair was part of Love & Marriage: Huntsville from its first episode, followed the Holts through repeated attempts to repair their marriage, and eventually became inseparable from their divorce. Curry remained central to the story without ever sitting across from Melody on camera. “Whether it happens in real life, that’s fine,” King said. “And I am proud to say that for nine years, that never happened.” But Curry’s role in Martell’s life did not end with his marriage. The two continued their on-again, off-again relationship, welcomed a son named Maverick, and eventually began presenting themselves as a couple. King said Martell approached him after Melody’s departure and argued that leaving Curry off the show no longer made sense.

“I waited until Martell came to me two years ago and said, ‘She’s my girlfriend. Melody’s not on the show anymore,’” King recalled. “And I felt like, ‘Wow, he has a good point. This is his reality.’” Curry’s debut has already detonated years of stored resentment. Her introduction to the Huntsville friend group drew frosty greetings and a joke that she was Martell’s “final pick of the sixth round.” Other cast members questioned how she became involved with a married man, while Curry pushed back against a group that had discussed her for years without her being present to answer. King acknowledged why viewers—and Melody—could find the move painful. His defense is that Curry can no longer be reduced to the affair that broke up the Holts’ marriage. “This is not only Martell’s girlfriend; this is the mother of a child they share,” he said. “This is the mother of his child for the rest of their lives.”