Arionne Curry Gets a Frosty Welcome in New ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Sneak Peek

The September 19 episode, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” also sets up Curry’s confrontation with Destiny Payton and new drama involving the Scott families.

The group shades Curry as Martell’s “final pick of the sixth round,” while her “Look at y’all” response about avoiding real estate draws criticism for insulting Martell and the industry professionals at the table.

Arionne Curry joins Martell Holt at a dinner celebrating his new builder’s and real estate licenses, marking her long-awaited entrance into the Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast’s inner circle.

Martell Holt may be the guest of honor, but Arionne Curry walks into the line of fire. In a new clip from the upcoming episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, the cast gathers to celebrate Martell earning his builder’s and real estate licenses. The applause barely settles before his on-again, off-again partner is sized up, shaded, and compared to the final pick of an NFL draft. The tension arrives with Curry. After a round of polite greetings, one cast member admits that seeing her beside Martell is hardly a shock. “Martell and Arionne have been off and on for quite some time,” she says. Another is willing to keep the peace—but nothing more—after Curry allegedly accused her husband of cheating. “Yeah, I can be cordial,” she says. “I don’t see buddy-buddy.”

For Curry, the dinner marks a major shift. Her relationship with Martell has fueled Love & Marriage: Huntsville for years, even though she has remained outside the cast’s immediate circle. Their affair contributed to the collapse of Martell’s marriage to former cast member Melody Shari, and Curry later gave birth to his son, Maverick. After years of being discussed without a seat at the table, she is now entering a room where nearly everyone has already formed an opinion. One of those opinions arrives wrapped in a sports analogy. After seeing Martell and Curry together for the first time, a cast member notes that he has “finally picked her.” Then comes the punchline: “Here we go—the final pick of the sixth round. Hope it’s a winner.” The table follows with applause and a pointed “We’re rooting for you, sweetie” before shifting its attention back to Martell’s new licenses.

Curry gets brief credit when she reveals she helped Martell prepare for his exams. “We study together,” she says. But any goodwill disappears when the group asks whether she plans to enter the real estate business herself. Curry, who identifies herself as a nurse, has no interest. “Not at all,” she says. “Look at y’all. But y’all do your thing, though.” The answer does not land as casually as Curry apparently intended. One guest hears it as a direct shot at a table filled with real estate professionals—including the man everyone came to celebrate. “Her response was, ‘I don’t want to do that. Look at y’all,’” she says in a confessional. “To insult the whole group of real estate professionals and your significant other, who’s in the industry, was crazy work to me.” And dinner is only getting started. The September 19 episode, titled “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” will bring Curry into a more direct confrontation with Destiny Payton, whose close friendship with Martell is already under pressure.