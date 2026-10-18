Law Roach Sets His Sights on Acting: 'If I'm Terrible at It, At Least I Tried'

Key Takeaways
- Law Roach wants to try a scripted acting role, saying, “If I’m terrible at it, at least I tried.”
- Zendaya’s longtime stylist has already appeared as himself in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Running Point and judged shows including Legendary, Project Runway, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.
- Roach’s acting ambitions arrive as he expands his fashion roster with Kim Kardashian and Porsha Williams while continuing to protect Zendaya’s privacy.
Law Roach has dressed some of Hollywood's biggest names, built a career commanding red carpets, and added to his television résumé along the way. Now, Zendaya's longtime stylist wants to find out whether he can hold his own in front of the camera without playing himself.
The Image Architect revealed his acting ambitions at the 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 15, telling Variety that he's ready to take a crack at a scripted role. Whether he turns out to be a natural is apparently beside the point.
"When a director sees something for me," Roach said when asked about acting. "I want to try everything. If I'm terrible at it, at least I tried."
And while his client list includes plenty of people who know their way around a film set, Roach isn't confusing proximity to talent with having it himself.
"I've also worked with some of the greatest singers of all time, but that doesn't mean I'm going to try to sing," he cracked.
Acting would be new territory for Roach, but being on camera certainly isn't.
He's already popped up as himself in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Kate Hudson's Netflix comedy Running Point. He's also served as a judge on Legendary, America's Next Top Model, Project Runway, and RuPaul's Drag Race, where his fashion expertise and outspoken personality have been part of his television presence.
The difference now? Roach wants an opportunity to play somebody other than Law Roach.
His latest ambition comes during a particularly busy stretch for the celebrity stylist, whose growing client roster has recently brought him into both reality television and the Kardashian orbit.
Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams hired Roach, and the pair appeared together at Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.
That followed his September announcement that Kim Kardashian had become a client, adding another major celebrity to a roster that already includes Zendaya and Céline Dion.
Roach has also been taking his influence beyond celebrity wardrobes. During New York Fashion Week in 2025, he teamed with The Dominick Hotel on a luxury package built around his personal favorites, including designer beauty products, caviar, and Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles.
An archival fashion event with What Goes Around Comes Around also brought him alongside influencer Camilla Araujo, prompting fans to push for a collaboration.
Meanwhile, his relationship with Zendaya keeps generating headlines for reasons unrelated to clothing.
Last month, Roach admitted on Outlaws with TS Madison that he deliberately gives conflicting answers about the actress's reported marriage to Tom Holland.
"You don't know if that lady married or not," he said, making it clear that protecting Zendaya's privacy matters more than answering questions about her personal life.