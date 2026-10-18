Law Roach Sets His Sights on Acting: 'If I'm Terrible at It, At Least I Tried'

Roach’s acting ambitions arrive as he expands his fashion roster with Kim Kardashian and Porsha Williams while continuing to protect Zendaya’s privacy.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist has already appeared as himself in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Running Point and judged shows including Legendary, Project Runway, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Law Roach wants to try a scripted acting role, saying, “If I’m terrible at it, at least I tried.”

Law Roach has dressed some of Hollywood's biggest names, built a career commanding red carpets, and added to his television résumé along the way. Now, Zendaya's longtime stylist wants to find out whether he can hold his own in front of the camera without playing himself. The Image Architect revealed his acting ambitions at the 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 15, telling Variety that he's ready to take a crack at a scripted role. Whether he turns out to be a natural is apparently beside the point. "When a director sees something for me," Roach said when asked about acting. "I want to try everything. If I'm terrible at it, at least I tried."

And while his client list includes plenty of people who know their way around a film set, Roach isn't confusing proximity to talent with having it himself. "I've also worked with some of the greatest singers of all time, but that doesn't mean I'm going to try to sing," he cracked. Acting would be new territory for Roach, but being on camera certainly isn't. He's already popped up as himself in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Kate Hudson's Netflix comedy Running Point. He's also served as a judge on Legendary, America's Next Top Model, Project Runway, and RuPaul's Drag Race, where his fashion expertise and outspoken personality have been part of his television presence. The difference now? Roach wants an opportunity to play somebody other than Law Roach.