Kim Zolciak’s Son KJ Biermann Pleads Not Guilty to 7 Felonies, Seeks Juvenile Court

KJ remains under 24-hour house arrest after posting a $200,000 bond, while Kim Zolciak says he “categorically denies” the allegations and cites a medical exam that reportedly found no male DNA.

The 15-year-old’s attorney wants the case moved to juvenile court, arguing that KJ was 14 at the time and should enter a rehabilitation-focused system rather than face a potential 25-year mandatory minimum in adult court.

Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges tied to an alleged sexual assault involving a female classmate.

Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. has entered his first formal answer to the seven felony charges hanging over him: not guilty across the board. The New York Post reports that attorney Jason Sheffield filed the plea on Monday, October 5, in Fulton County Superior Court on behalf of 15-year-old Kroy Biermann, the son of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann. The filing moves the case into its next phase while the defense continues fighting to have KJ prosecuted as a juvenile rather than an adult. Sheffield told the judge that KJ pleaded not guilty to every count in the grand jury indictment and waived his scheduled Oct. 14 arraignment. He also requested 10 days after receiving discovery to file additional motions. The judge separately approved sealing unidentified documents inside three envelopes; the public filing did not disclose what they contained.

More consequentially, Sheffield asked the court to hear KJ’s transfer request before setting pretrial and trial dates in superior court. The defense has argued that KJ, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident, should face a system focused on rehabilitation. If the case remains in adult court, some of the most serious charges could carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years without parole upon conviction. KJ is currently living with Zolciak after spending more than a month inside Atlanta’s Metro Regional Youth Detention Center. He posted a $200,000 bond but remains under 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring. He must attend school virtually, cannot use a cellphone or social media, and is prohibited from contacting his accuser. No children 16 or younger—including his three younger siblings—may live in or visit the home. The case centers on an alleged April 23 encounter with a female classmate at a Life Time Fitness facility in Alpharetta, Georgia. She accused KJ of forcing sexual contact inside a changing area despite her repeated refusals.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).