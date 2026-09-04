'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak’s Son KJ Biermann Hit With 7-Count Felony Indictment

KJ remains in Atlanta’s Metro Regional Youth Detention Center after his August 17 arrest and is scheduled to return to court on September 9.

A grand jury indicted KJ on seven felony counts, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.

Kim Zolciak says her 15-year-old son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., is innocent and denies knowing the girl who accused him of sexual assault at an Alpharetta, Georgia, gym.

The criminal case against Kim Zolciak’s teenage son has taken a major turn. Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., 15, was formally indicted on Thursday, September 3, on seven felony counts tied to an alleged encounter with another teenager at an Alpharetta, Georgia, gym—moving the case forward despite forceful denials from his mother and defense attorney. A grand jury charged KJ with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to court records obtained by People. The indictment also includes three separate counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. KJ remains at Atlanta’s Metro Regional Youth Detention Center following his August 17 arrest and is due back in court on September 9.

The charges trace back to an alleged April 23 incident inside a Life Time Fitness facility. Earlier court filings alleged that a 15-year-old girl encountered KJ in a changing area near the gym’s family locker room. She accused him of kissing and touching her without consent, forcing oral sex and digitally penetrating her as she repeatedly resisted. The teenager later underwent an examination at North Fulton Hospital, while surveillance footage reportedly placed KJ inside the facility.

The indictment lands less than two weeks after Zolciak mounted a public defense of her son. The original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member called the accusations “reckless and deeply troubling” and said KJ denied both knowing the girl and committing the alleged acts. Zolciak also claimed that KJ passed a voluntary polygraph and that an examination found none of his DNA. “Every legitimate allegation deserves to be taken seriously and investigated based on the facts and evidence,” she said. “At the same time, no one should be publicly condemned based solely on an accusation.” Police did not publicly address her claims before the grand jury returned its indictment. Defense attorney Jason Sheffield was even more direct, declaring KJ “100 percent innocent” following the arrest. Sheffield argued that authorities moved too quickly and called the teenager’s detention without bond “a tragedy.” He also promised to show prosecutors what he characterized as the “mean-spirited nature” of the allegations. Following the indictment, Sheffield reiterated his belief in KJ’s innocence, saying the evidence he has gathered will prove that the teenager “is not guilty of these horrific allegations.”