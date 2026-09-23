Kim Zolciak’s Son KJ Biermann Released on $200K Bond, Placed Under House Arrest

KJ’s attorney says he is “100 percent innocent,” while prosecutors seek forensic interviews with additional children and his lawyers push to move the case to juvenile court.

The 15-year-old must wear an ankle monitor, attend school virtually, avoid phones and social media, and have no contact with his accuser; children 16 or younger, including his three younger siblings, cannot stay at or visit the home.

Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. posted a $200,000 bond and returned to Kim Zolciak’s home under 24-hour house arrest while awaiting trial on seven felony charges.

Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. is out of juvenile detention and back under Kim Zolciak’s roof—but his release comes with a condition that reshapes the family home. No children 16 or younger, including his three younger siblings, may live there or visit while the 15-year-old awaits trial on seven felony charges. According to the Miami Herald, KJ was released from Atlanta’s Metro Regional Youth Detention Center within the past several days after posting a $200,000 bond. The teenager is now living with Zolciak, who has assumed full-time responsibility for supervising him. His movement remains tightly controlled. KJ must wear an electronic ankle monitor and remain inside Zolciak’s Alpharetta home under 24-hour house arrest, leaving only for court appearances or medical appointments. He will attend high school virtually and cannot use a cellphone or access social media. The order also prohibits any direct or indirect contact with his accuser, her relatives, or close associates.

The restrictions separate KJ from brother Kash, 14, and 12-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann also share adult daughters Brielle and Ariana, whom the former Atlanta Falcons player adopted. The bond order does not disclose where the younger children will stay while KJ remains at his mother’s home. KJ had been detained since his Aug. 17 arrest over an alleged April 23 encounter with a female classmate inside a changing area at a Life Time Fitness facility in Alpharetta. A grand jury later indicted him on aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. His release does not signal that the investigation is slowing down. Fulton County prosecutors recently filed an emergency motion seeking court-ordered forensic interviews with additional children, telling the judge they had a “good faith basis for concern.” Prosecutors also requested permission to privately present explicit video evidence related to potential victims. The motion did not announce additional charges or identify the children investigators want to interview.

The video evidence follows allegations raised during KJ’s bond hearing about a previous juvenile matter involving a young relative. Prosecutors claimed investigators recovered cellphone recordings of multiple sexual encounters. Defense attorney Jason Sheffield disputed that account, saying the state “grossly misrepresent[ed] both the facts and the ultimate resolution” of what he described as “inappropriate, crude behavior involving two middle-schoolers.” Sheffield has maintained that KJ is “100 percent innocent” of the charges involving his classmate. Zolciak has also stood firmly behind her son, calling the allegations “reckless and deeply troubling.” She said KJ passed a voluntary polygraph examination and that investigators recovered none of his DNA during the medical examination of his accuser. “We remain confident that the facts and evidence will establish the truth,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said.