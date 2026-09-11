Kim Zolciak’s Son’s Case Takes a Darker Turn During Bond Hearing

KJ remains in juvenile detention while a judge weighs bond, and his defense is seeking to move the seven-count case to juvenile court because he was 14 at the time of the alleged gym assault.

Prosecutors revealed during his bond hearing that KJ was already under court supervision in a separate sexual battery case involving a relative under 12 and said investigators found multiple alleged recordings on his phone.

Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr.’s attorney maintains the 15-year-old is “100 percent innocent” of charges tied to an alleged assault on a classmate and plans to enter not-guilty pleas at his Oct. 14 arraignment.

The case against Kim Zolciak’s 15-year-old son took a disturbing turn on Friday, September 11, when prosecutors revealed he was already under court supervision in connection with a prior sexual battery charge before his August arrest. During Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr.’s bond hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy said investigators found multiple videos on his cellphone allegedly showing him engaged in penetrative sex with a relative under 12, according to The New York Post. She claimed the recordings captured more than one encounter and showed KJ using “predatory, derogatory” language toward the child.

McGillicuddy told Judge Melynee Leftridge that KJ had been under court supervision since October 2025 on a sexual battery charge involving that relative. That charge had not been publicly reported before Friday’s hearing. “This would now mark the second time he has been charged with an offense of a sexual nature of a very serious kind which involves female victims,” McGillicuddy said. The disclosure immediately raised the stakes of KJ’s bid to leave the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center, where he has been held since Aug. 17. Defense attorney Jason Sheffield proposed a $65,000 bond and told the court Zolciak could supervise her son because she is currently home and unemployed. Prosecutors countered by requesting $190,000. Leftridge later granted KJ a $200,000 bond, according to Page Six. “This has been so traumatizing to him personally,” Sheffield said. “He is not a boisterous kid. He is somewhat quiet.” In an earlier filing, the attorney described KJ as a strong student, community participant and accomplished football player who has received scholarship offers. The court also heard from the 15-year-old classmate at the center of KJ’s current seven-count indictment. In a statement read aloud, she said she was “living in fear” after alleged threats that KJ would retaliate if released.

“I am not only scared for myself anymore, I am scared for my family, too,” she wrote, adding that relatives had received emails and phone calls tied to the case. “The people that I love should not have to be afraid or be dragged into this.” Prosecutors also said the girl suffered a “documented physical injury” during what McGillicuddy characterized as a “predatory” assault. KJ was indicted Sept. 3 on aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. Those charges stem from an alleged April 23 encounter at a Life Time Fitness facility in Alpharetta, Georgia. His classmate accused him of forcing sexual contact despite her repeated refusals. No male DNA was recovered during her subsequent medical examination. Sheffield has maintained that KJ is “100 percent innocent” and plans to enter not-guilty pleas at his Oct. 14 arraignment. He is also seeking to move the case into juvenile court, arguing that KJ was 14 when the alleged gym assault occurred and could otherwise face a mandatory minimum of 25 years without parole if convicted as an adult. Zolciak, Kroy Biermann and their daughter Brielle attended the hearing. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously branded the gym allegations “reckless and deeply troubling,” citing her son’s polygraph results and the absence of DNA evidence. She has not publicly addressed the separate case revealed in court.

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this story, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org.