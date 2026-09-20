More Children May Be Interviewed in Case Against Ex-'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak’s Son

Key Takeaways
- Fulton County prosecutors asked a judge to authorize forensic interviews with additional minors connected to the case against Kim Zolciak’s 15-year-old son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr.
- KJ faces seven felony charges stemming from an alleged encounter with a female classmate, while his attorney says he will plead not guilty and is seeking to move the case to juvenile court.
- He remains under 24-hour house arrest on a $200,000 bond with no cellphone or social media access, and Zolciak maintains that the evidence will clear him.
The case against ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s 15-year-old son may be moving beyond the allegations that put him under house arrest. Fulton County prosecutors have filed an emergency motion seeking court-ordered forensic interviews with additional minors as Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. awaits arraignment on seven felony charges.
According to 11 Alive, in the September 17 filing, prosecutors said they have “a good faith basis for concern regarding additional minors who require forensic interviews related to this case.” The minors were not identified, and the motion does not state that any new charges have been filed.
Prosecutors also asked to present explicit video evidence privately if the judge requires more information before approving the interviews. “To the extent the court must consider video evidence and receive a proffer by counsel related to potential victims, the state requests [the] same be done in camera or in a closed courtroom,” the motion reads.
The state further requested that the material remain under seal because it is “explicit in nature.”
The request arrives days after KJ was granted a $200,000 bond with conditions that sharply limit his contact with the outside world. He will be required to remain under 24-hour house arrest at Zolciak’s Alpharetta home, wear an electronic ankle monitor and attend school virtually.
He will be barred from using a cellphone or social media and may leave only for court or medical appointments. No one under 16—including his younger siblings—may live in or visit the home.
Those restrictions followed a bond hearing in which prosecutors discussed a separate juvenile case dating to 2023. They alleged that videos found on KJ’s phone showed sexual activity involving a young family member and claimed multiple encounters were recorded.
KJ’s attorney, Jason Sheffield, strongly disputed that description.
“The characterizations made in court regarding the prior juvenile matter involving KJ Biermann grossly misrepresent both the facts and the ultimate resolution of that case,” Sheffield said.
He characterized the matter as “inappropriate, crude behavior involving two middle-schoolers.”
The current prosecution stems from an alleged April 23 encounter with a female classmate inside a changing area at a Life Time Fitness facility in Alpharetta.
A grand jury indicted KJ on aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.
His defense has said he will plead not guilty at his October arraignment.
KJ’s attorneys are also fighting to move the proceedings into juvenile court and limit public access to records involving minors. A judge declined to close the courtroom entirely but restricted media photography and video recording while ordering juvenile records and protected exhibits sealed.
Zolciak has repeatedly defended her son, calling the original allegations “reckless and deeply troubling.” The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said KJ denied the alleged conduct, passed a voluntary polygraph and was not linked to the classmate through DNA evidence.
“We remain confident that the facts and evidence will establish the truth,” Zolciak said.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).