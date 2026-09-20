More Children May Be Interviewed in Case Against Ex-'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak’s Son

He remains under 24-hour house arrest on a $200,000 bond with no cellphone or social media access, and Zolciak maintains that the evidence will clear him.

KJ faces seven felony charges stemming from an alleged encounter with a female classmate, while his attorney says he will plead not guilty and is seeking to move the case to juvenile court.

Fulton County prosecutors asked a judge to authorize forensic interviews with additional minors connected to the case against Kim Zolciak’s 15-year-old son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr.

The case against ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s 15-year-old son may be moving beyond the allegations that put him under house arrest. Fulton County prosecutors have filed an emergency motion seeking court-ordered forensic interviews with additional minors as Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. awaits arraignment on seven felony charges. According to 11 Alive, in the September 17 filing, prosecutors said they have “a good faith basis for concern regarding additional minors who require forensic interviews related to this case.” The minors were not identified, and the motion does not state that any new charges have been filed.

Prosecutors also asked to present explicit video evidence privately if the judge requires more information before approving the interviews. “To the extent the court must consider video evidence and receive a proffer by counsel related to potential victims, the state requests [the] same be done in camera or in a closed courtroom,” the motion reads. The state further requested that the material remain under seal because it is “explicit in nature.” The request arrives days after KJ was granted a $200,000 bond with conditions that sharply limit his contact with the outside world. He will be required to remain under 24-hour house arrest at Zolciak’s Alpharetta home, wear an electronic ankle monitor and attend school virtually. He will be barred from using a cellphone or social media and may leave only for court or medical appointments. No one under 16—including his younger siblings—may live in or visit the home. Those restrictions followed a bond hearing in which prosecutors discussed a separate juvenile case dating to 2023. They alleged that videos found on KJ’s phone showed sexual activity involving a young family member and claimed multiple encounters were recorded.