Kim Zolciak's Boyfriend Asks Court to Keep Kroy Biermann Away From His Kids

The dispute unfolds amid Zolciak and Biermann’s years-long divorce and separate legal pressure involving their 15-year-old son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., whose attorney denies allegations in a felony sexual assault case.

Mowitz says he does not oppose the relationship but wants Biermann barred from the marital home when the children are present, along with weapons removed and exterior security cameras kept operational.

Kim Zolciak’s boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, asked a Georgia court to keep Kroy Biermann away from his minor children while Biermann dates Mowitz’s estranged wife, Jillian Green.

Kim Zolciak’s boyfriend is escalating his legal battle with Kroy Biermann, asking a Georgia court to keep the former NFL player away from his children amid a messy web of relationships, divorces, and ongoing family disputes. According to Us Weekly, Kyle Mowitz, who has been dating the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star since 2025, filed a new court response doubling down on his request for safeguards involving Biermann and Mowitz’s minor children. The filing comes after Mowitz previously sought an expedited hearing over concerns about Biermann’s presence around his kids, as Biermann is currently dating Mowitz’s estranged wife, Jillian Green. Mowitz’s filing argues that the issue is not Biermann’s relationship with Green itself, but whether Biermann should have access to the children.

“To be clear, [Mowitz] is making no attempt to prevent [Green] from associating with or dating Mr. Biermann,” the documents state. “He is simply seeking protections for the minor children and for Mr. Biermann not to be present or at the marital residence when the minor children are present.” Among the safeguards Mowitz requested are removing weapons from the home and ensuring exterior security cameras remain operational. He also argued that those measures are intended to provide protection—not monitor his estranged wife. The filing includes allegations against Biermann, claiming concerns about his alleged behavior, including accusations of harassment, surveillance, and anger issues. The dispute adds another layer to the complicated personal lives of two reality television families. Zolciak and Biermann’s own divorce has stretched into a years-long legal battle following their 2023 split after 11 years of marriage. The former couple shares four children, and Biermann also adopted Zolciak’s two older daughters, Brielle and Ariana. The latest conflict comes as the Biermann-Zolciak family already faces significant legal pressure over their teenage son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. The 15-year-old was recently released from juvenile detention after posting a $200,000 bond in connection with a felony sexual assault case.