Pop Culture

Kim Zolciak's Boyfriend Asks Court to Keep Kroy Biermann Away From His Kids

The Georgia court filing calls for weapons to be removed and security cameras kept operational when Mowitz’s children are present.

Kim Zolciak's Boyfriend Demands Ex Kroy Biermann Stay Away from His Kids
Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Zolciak’s boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, asked a Georgia court to keep Kroy Biermann away from his minor children while Biermann dates Mowitz’s estranged wife, Jillian Green.
  • Mowitz says he does not oppose the relationship but wants Biermann barred from the marital home when the children are present, along with weapons removed and exterior security cameras kept operational.
  • The dispute unfolds amid Zolciak and Biermann’s years-long divorce and separate legal pressure involving their 15-year-old son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., whose attorney denies allegations in a felony sexual assault case.

Kim Zolciak’s boyfriend is escalating his legal battle with Kroy Biermann, asking a Georgia court to keep the former NFL player away from his children amid a messy web of relationships, divorces, and ongoing family disputes.

According to Us Weekly, Kyle Mowitz, who has been dating the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star since 2025, filed a new court response doubling down on his request for safeguards involving Biermann and Mowitz’s minor children. The filing comes after Mowitz previously sought an expedited hearing over concerns about Biermann’s presence around his kids, as Biermann is currently dating Mowitz’s estranged wife, Jillian Green.

Mowitz’s filing argues that the issue is not Biermann’s relationship with Green itself, but whether Biermann should have access to the children.

“To be clear, [Mowitz] is making no attempt to prevent [Green] from associating with or dating Mr. Biermann,” the documents state. “He is simply seeking protections for the minor children and for Mr. Biermann not to be present or at the marital residence when the minor children are present.”

Among the safeguards Mowitz requested are removing weapons from the home and ensuring exterior security cameras remain operational. He also argued that those measures are intended to provide protection—not monitor his estranged wife.

The filing includes allegations against Biermann, claiming concerns about his alleged behavior, including accusations of harassment, surveillance, and anger issues.

The dispute adds another layer to the complicated personal lives of two reality television families. Zolciak and Biermann’s own divorce has stretched into a years-long legal battle following their 2023 split after 11 years of marriage. The former couple shares four children, and Biermann also adopted Zolciak’s two older daughters, Brielle and Ariana.

The latest conflict comes as the Biermann-Zolciak family already faces significant legal pressure over their teenage son, Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. The 15-year-old was recently released from juvenile detention after posting a $200,000 bond in connection with a felony sexual assault case.

His release conditions include electronic monitoring, virtual schooling, and restrictions on contact with certain individuals.

KJ’s attorney has denied wrongdoing, while Zolciak has called the allegations against her son “reckless and deeply troubling.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org.

Related Stories

There's a New Disturbing Allegation Against 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Son
Pop Culture

Kim Zolciak’s Son’s Case Takes a Darker Turn During Bond Hearing

Prosecutors revealed KJ Biermann was already under court supervision in connection with a prior sexual battery charge before his August arrest.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence Following Son's Arrest: 'Reckless Accusations'
Pop Culture

Kim Zolciak Calls Allegations Against 15-Year-Old Son KJ Biermann ‘Reckless’ After Arrest

The RHOA alum says her 15-year-old son denies the sexual assault accusations, passed a polygraph and is confident the evidence will reveal the truth.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
Ex-'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Son Released from Jail
Pop Culture

Kim Zolciak’s Son KJ Biermann Released on $200K Bond, Placed Under House Arrest

The 15-year-old faces strict monitoring while his case proceeds on seven felony charges — and one condition keeps his younger siblings away.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago

Trending

1
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
2
SportsSpike Lee Restrained at Yankee Stadium After Fan's Alleged Palestine Taunt
3
Pop CultureTisha Campbell Says Martin Lawrence Came to Her Mom's House to Convince Her to Play Gina
4
Pop CulturePete Davidson Looks Back at His Relationship With Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m One of the Survivors’
5
SportsCristiano Ronaldo Announces Decision to Exit Portugal Squad Camp
6
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App