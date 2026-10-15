Jasmine Guy Is Telling Her Story Beyond Whitley Gilbert in New ‘A Different Girl’ Memoir

The announcement follows Guy’s return as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne in Netflix’s A Different World sequel, which earned a second season after reaching the global Top 10.

The memoir will explore Guy’s depression, struggles with her appearance, and experiences with racism while sharing stories about Whitney Houston, Debbie Allen, and Tupac Shakur.

Jasmine Guy will share the story of her rise from Atlanta dancer to A Different World icon in her memoir, A Different Girl, co-written with her daughter, Imani Guy Duckette.

Jasmine Guy spent six seasons making Whitley Gilbert one of television's most unforgettable characters. Now, nearly four decades after A Different World made her a household name, she's ready to tell audiences what was happening in her own life while Hollywood was falling in love with Whitley. The actress is preparing to release A Different Girl, a memoir that goes well beyond her years at Hillman College. According to publisher Simon & Schuster, Guy will address her struggles with depression, her complicated relationship with her appearance, and the racism she encountered while building a career in entertainment. And this time, she's bringing someone particularly close to the story: her daughter, Imani Guy Duckette, who is helping her write the book.

Simon & Schuster describes the memoir as an “unflinching and heartfelt account” of Guy's rise to stardom, promising a look at the personal challenges behind a career that made her one of Black Hollywood's defining stars of the 1980s and 1990s. Long before Whitley's designer wardrobe and unmistakable Southern drawl became television staples, Guy was a young dancer growing up in Atlanta. Her father taught philosophy near Morehouse and Spelman colleges, and an early encounter with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater helped give her a sense of direction. At 17, she moved to New York City to join the company. Broadway followed, along with an appearance in Spike Lee's School Daze, before A Different World changed her career trajectory. Ironically, Guy wasn't even supposed to be Whitley. She originally auditioned for Jaleesa Vinson, a role that ultimately went to Dawnn Lewis. Instead, she landed Hillman's privileged Southern belle, a character whose personality couldn't have been further from her own.