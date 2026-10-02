Netflix Sends ‘A Different World’ Back to Hillman for Season 2 After Worldwide Top 10 Run

Maleah Joi Moon and the core student cast are expected back alongside legacy stars Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison, while creator Felicia Pride credited the show’s multigenerational audience for securing another season.

Season 2 will follow Deborah Wayne and her classmates through sophomore year at Hillman as past choices, uncertain futures, new relationships, and questions of purpose disrupt their “New Year, New Me” outlook.

Netflix renewed A Different World for Season 2 after the sequel series reached the streamer’s worldwide Top 10.

Hillman isn't closing its doors anytime soon. Netflix has renewed A Different World for Season 2, sending Deborah Wayne and the rest of its new class back to campus after the sequel series cracked the streamer's worldwide Top 10. Variety has confirmed that Season 2 will pick up after the students' summer break, with Deborah and her classmates returning to Hillman for sophomore year armed with a “New Year, New Me” mentality. According to Netflix's logline, that optimism will collide with “past decisions, uncertain futures, new loves and friendships, and deeper questions of purpose”—plus “a whole lot of new mess.” Series creator and showrunner Felicia Pride credited the show's audience with securing another semester at Hillman.

“It's so validating to be bolstered by our amazing audience,” Pride said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to return to Hillman and continue to tell meaningful and heartfelt stories that resonate across generations. I am thrilled for our brilliant cast and our hard-working crew.” Debbie Allen was considerably louder about the news. “YAY! HALLELUJAH! The people and Netflix have spoken,” Allen said. “A Different World brought something everybody needed: joy, romance, relevance, authenticity and HEART! Thank you for getting us into the Top 10 worldwide! And now, gear up! We're coming back at you with Season 2!!” The renewal comes shortly after A Different World returned on Sept. 24, exactly 39 years after the original sitcom premiered on NBC. Maleah Joi Moon leads the new series as Deborah, the youngest child of Whitley Gilbert-Wayne and Dwayne Wayne, with Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison reprising the roles that made them one of the original show's defining couples.