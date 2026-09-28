Jasmine Guy Calls Out ‘Brutal’ Scrutiny of Women as ‘A Different World’ Returns

Key Takeaways
- Jasmine Guy called out the internet’s “brutal” treatment of aging women, arguing that “beauty, style, and joy don’t have an expiration date.”
- The 64-year-old urged people to spend less time judging appearances and more time loving one another, making memories, and enjoying life.
- Her message arrived as Netflix’s A Different World sequel brought her back as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne alongside Kadeem Hardison and several other original cast members.
Jasmine Guy has something to say about the way women are expected to age in public—and the timing comes as she steps back into one of her most famous roles nearly four decades later. One day after Netflix premiered its new A Different World series, the 64-year-old actress called out the relentless scrutiny women face over their changing appearances.
“The internet can be brutal to women as we grow older,” Guy wrote on Instagram on September 25. “It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we’ve lived it.”
Guy didn't pretend aging is always an easy adjustment. Instead, she rejected the idea that getting older means giving up the things that once brought someone confidence or happiness.
“Growing older brings change, and I won’t pretend every change is easy,” she continued. “But beauty, style, and joy don’t have an expiration date.”
In the Reel, Guy poses in a metallic olive-gold, one-shoulder gown with a sharply fitted bodice and sweeping floor-length skirt. Her hair is pulled into an elegant updo, while statement earrings and minimal accessories keep the focus on the dramatic silhouette.
“Let’s spend less time judging ourselves and each other, and more time loving each other, making memories, and living the life we’re here to live,” Guy concluded.
Netflix's A Different World premiered September 24, bringing her back as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne, the character she began playing in the original NBC sitcom in the late 1980s.
But this isn't the same Whitley audiences left behind in 1993. She's now the mother of Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon, whose arrival at Hillman College drives the sequel.
Kadeem Hardison is also back as Dwayne Wayne, making Whitley and Dwayne's marriage and family part of the bridge between the two shows. Deborah enters Hillman carrying her parents' considerable history at the school while trying to establish a life and identity of her own.
And Netflix hasn't limited that connection to Whitley and Dwayne. Cree Summer returns as Freddie Brooks, Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson, Charnele Brown as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer, Jenifer Lewis as President Davenport, Jada Pinkett Smith as Lena James, Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor, and Glynn Turman as Col. Bradford Taylor, among others.
The sequel also digs into what happened during the decades viewers missed. Bell's Ron is now the father of Hillman football player Shaquille Johnson, with the series revealing that Shaquille's late mother was Jaclyn—the character Halle Berry played in a single 1991 episode. Showrunner Felicia Pride called the connection “one of our biggest Easter eggs for those OG fans.”
Debbie Allen, who helped reshape the original series and directed 83 episodes, has returned as an executive producer, director, and cast member.
Brandy has also recorded a new version of the A Different World theme song, joining a vocal lineage that includes Phoebe Snow, Aretha Franklin, and Boyz II Men.