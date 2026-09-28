Jasmine Guy Calls Out ‘Brutal’ Scrutiny of Women as ‘A Different World’ Returns

Her message arrived as Netflix’s A Different World sequel brought her back as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne alongside Kadeem Hardison and several other original cast members.

The 64-year-old urged people to spend less time judging appearances and more time loving one another, making memories, and enjoying life.

Jasmine Guy called out the internet’s “brutal” treatment of aging women, arguing that “beauty, style, and joy don’t have an expiration date.”

Jasmine Guy has something to say about the way women are expected to age in public—and the timing comes as she steps back into one of her most famous roles nearly four decades later. One day after Netflix premiered its new A Different World series, the 64-year-old actress called out the relentless scrutiny women face over their changing appearances. “The internet can be brutal to women as we grow older,” Guy wrote on Instagram on September 25. “It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we’ve lived it.” Guy didn't pretend aging is always an easy adjustment. Instead, she rejected the idea that getting older means giving up the things that once brought someone confidence or happiness.