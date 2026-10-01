Jasmine Guy Says She Basically Invented Whitley Gilbert—Then Met Women Just Like Her

Jasmine Guy spent years convincing audiences that Whitley Gilbert was real. The funny part? When A Different World began, Guy wasn't entirely convinced women like Whitley actually existed. Nearly four decades after introducing Hillman's designer-clad Southern belle, Guy says Whitley was deliberately built to be far removed from her own personality. In fact, Guy hadn't even auditioned for the part. She initially went after Jaleesa Vinson, the role that eventually went to Dawnn Lewis, before landing the character that would become synonymous with her career. “Our characters were new,” Guy told People. “I didn't know what Black Southern belle was, so I just made stuff up, you know what I mean? We were finding them as we'd go.”

That gave Guy plenty to play with. Whitley's unmistakable drawl, privileged upbringing, dramatic delivery and attitude weren't simply extensions of the actress playing her. “I had to find something that was further away from my personality,” Guy explained. “The accents, her attitude, it gave me things to work on.” Even Whitley's voice was carefully constructed. Guy, who was born in Boston and moved to Atlanta as a child, has said the character's accent partly traces back to her third-grade teacher, Miss Pinkard. Growing up in Georgia exposed Guy to different Southern dialects, and she became so fascinated that she imitated the people around her. “I imitated the hell out of everybody I met and made these little tapes of all my different characters,” she recalled in a 2008 interview. For Whitley, Guy deliberately chose what she described as “a white Southern accent” because she found it funnier. Once the character developed beyond the early episodes, Guy built an explanation into Whitley's background: she had grown up largely around white people, making Hillman her first sustained immersion in a Black community.