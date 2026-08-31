IShowSpeed Is Giving Away $1 Million — Here's How to Get a Piece

Speed said the campaign “fits how my community already interacts with my streams,” reflecting brands’ growing focus on participatory experiences for young audiences.

Fans can tackle 25 online and real-world challenges—including hidden briefcases, social media tasks, TikTok Shop loot boxes, and QR codes at more than 4,000 Walmart stores—before a $250,000 final hunt.

iShowSpeed is putting $1 million on the table, but winning a piece of it will require more than liking a post. The 21-year-old streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is at the center of a new nine-week competition that will send fans through a series of online and real-world challenges, culminating in a $250,000 final hunt. The competition launched on August 31 and runs through October 31. Dubbed SPEEDRUN: Million Dollar Mission, the competition comprises 25 challenges across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Players can hunt for hidden briefcases, participate through social media, and find QR codes connected to the game at more than 4,000 Walmart locations and other participating retailers. TikTok Shop loot boxes are also part of the competition. Dr. Squatch, which partnered with iShowSpeed on the campaign, first approached his team with the idea in April 2025.

For Speed, the deciding factor in taking on a brand deal is whether it can fit naturally into the kind of content his viewers already watch. "If I can't make something entertaining or do something my audience would actually expect from me, I'm probably not going to be excited about it or even do it at all," he said to Forbes. Speed added that the competition "fits how my community already interacts with my streams." That approach, according to Forbes, is also part of a larger shift in how companies are trying to reach younger consumers. Rather than buying a traditional celebrity endorsement and putting a creator's face on an ad, campaigns increasingly give audiences something they can actively participate in. Prize-driven promotions aren't new—McDonald's introduced its Monopoly promotion in 1987—but social media has expanded the format beyond purchases and game pieces. According to the outlet, the scale of the giveaway reflects how valuable iShowSpeed's audience has become. Speed now has 184 million followers across platforms and landed at No. 8 on Forbes' Top Creators 2026 list.

After beginning his YouTube career with gaming content in 2016, he broke through with viral clips before expanding into soccer and international travel streams.