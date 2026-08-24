Hayden Panettiere’s Mother Pushes Back on Backlash: ‘I Was Not Abusive’

Vogel’s denial follows renewed scrutiny after Panettiere’s death at 36; authorities found no contributing trauma but have not finalized the cause or manner of death.

Panettiere offered a starkly different account, describing herself as “a little soldier” who received scripts and marching orders while “‘No’ was never an option.”

Lesley Vogel denied abusing Hayden Panettiere or forcing her into child acting, saying, “I was strong, definitely, but I was not abusive by any stretch of the imagination.”

Hayden Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, is denying that she abused her daughter or forced her into acting as a child, pushing back as her parenting faces escalating scrutiny following the actress’s death. “I was strong, definitely, but I was not abusive by any stretch of the imagination,” Vogel said to Us Weekly. Vogel enrolled Panettiere with Wilhelmina Models when she was 8 months old, and the future Heroes star filmed her first commercial three months later. By age 5, Panettiere had landed a recurring role on One Life to Live, with Vogel serving as her first manager. Vogel said she originally viewed the work as a way to build a college fund. “I never expected her to be a professional actor, never,” she said.

Panettiere remembered those years differently. While promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, she told The Hollywood Reporter that working was never presented as a choice.