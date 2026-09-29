Amanda Seales Calls Out Her Critics in ‘I AM HER’ Video, Funky Dineva and Reecie Colbert Fire Back

Colbert said Seales recycled a 2022 Kamala Harris dispute and copied her trademarked “Am I Tripping” segment, escalating the feud beyond the music video.

Dineva mocked Seales’ “high vibrations” persona, while she accused him of threatening her after he warned her to “proceed with caution.”

Amanda Seales targeted Funky Dineva, Reecie Colbert, and other commentators in her “I AM HER” video, accusing them of using her name for clicks and clout.

Amanda Seales called out a who's who of internet commentators in her new music video, “I AM HER,” and at least two of them have decided to give her exactly the attention she's complaining about. Funky Dineva and Reecie Colbert fired back at the Insecure actress after appearing in a compilation targeting personalities Seales accuses of using her name for clicks and clout. The video features Jessie Woo, Alexander Rodgers, Tasha K, Dominique Morgan, Jason Lee, TabithaSpeaks, King of Reads, and several others. But Dineva and Colbert aren't letting Seales have the last word. Dineva, whose real name is Quentin Latham, went straight to the Instagram comments, questioning Seales' reputation and mocking her perceived moral superiority.

“Being liked by virtually NO ONE isn't screaming high vibrations either,” he wrote. “But hey, you're intellectually and morally superior to everyone and everything, hence why you are so well received!!” When Dineva followed up with “REMEMBER, THIS IS MY TYPE OF CARRYING ON!! Proceed with caution,” Seales accused him of threatening her. “What you're not going to do is threaten me,” she replied.

Dineva denied wanting trouble but warned that he knew how to stir it up. Seales subsequently called his behavior “low vibrational crap” and brought up an unanswered text she'd sent him a month earlier. Colbert, meanwhile, took the disagreement beyond the music video. The SiriusXM host accused Seales of recycling an old disagreement over Kamala Harris and stealing the title of one of her segments. In an expletive-filled Instagram reel, Colbert disputed the suggestion that mentioning Seales helped attract her audience. “Who the f*ck are you?” she asked, before claiming Seales had tried to book her for an appearance in 2024. Colbert said the clip featured in “I AM HER” was actually from 2022, when she edited together Seales' comments about what Harris should have said with footage of what Harris actually said. According to Colbert, the old video resurfaced in 2024 without her reposting it.

She also alleged that Seales copied her “Am I Tripping” segment for her now-canceled radio show.