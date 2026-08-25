Issa Rae Heads Back to HBO With Vegas Boxing Comedy

Rae will write and executive produce, while Insecure collaborator Prentice Penny will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and pilot director.

The series follows aspiring sports manager Menzel and rising boxer JB as ambition, money, insecurity, and success strain their friendship.

Issa Rae is getting another shot at HBO — and this time, she’s stepping into the Las Vegas boxing scene. According to Deadline, HBO has ordered a pilot for Rae’s Untitled Male Friendship Show, a half-hour comedy she wrote and will executive produce. The project centers on Menzel, a 30-year-old barber trying to break into sports management while serving as JB’s closest friend, a boxer whose career is taking off. Against the backdrop of professional boxing in Las Vegas, the series will explore how their friendship unravels as ambition, money, insecurity, and success put pressure on both men.

The project also reunites Rae with Prentice Penny, one of her key collaborators on Insecure. Penny will serve as showrunner, executive producer and director of the pilot. He previously earned an Emmy nomination for his work on Insecure and has credits including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Happy Endings, Scrubs and Pause with Sam Jay. Jax Clark will executive produce for Rae’s Hoorae, while Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky will executive produce through 3 Arts Entertainment. The HBO order comes not long after Rae acknowledged that her current career moment had left her feeling restless. During an appearance on Kevin Fredericks’ Not My Best Moment podcast, she said her definition of success is closely tied to having a television project actively in production. “I know that I appear successful to other people, but right now, no, I feel really stagnant,” Rae said. “Because I only feel successful when my sh*t is on the air. I don’t have sh*t on the air right now.” That makes the new pilot a notable return to the network where Rae built much of her television career. Insecure, which Rae co-created with Larry Wilmore, ran for five seasons on HBO and earned 14 Emmy nominations, a Peabody Award and three Golden Globe nominations.