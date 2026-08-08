Amanda Seales Denies Issa Rae Jealousy, Says She 'Divested From Hollywood'

Amanda Seales has pushed back against claims that she's struggling professionally and jealous of her former Insecure co-star Issa Rae.

In an Instagram reel posted this week, Seales asserted her decades of entertainment industry experience while giving Rae props for landing Insecure on HBO. The show, which aired 2016 to 2021, starred Rae as protagonist Issa Dee, while Seales played one of the character’s friends, Tiffany DuBois.

Seales recalled meeting Rae in 2014 and the actor expressing frustration at the time about Insecure not finding a home, which would ultimately change some time later. "I have nothing but respect for the ability to get something from your mind onto the page and onto the screen," Seales said.

"Someone said I'm jealous of Issa Rae because she has the Hollywood career, the Hollywood friends and the marriage," she said. "Baby, if that is what she desires, bless her. I have had a Hollywood career."