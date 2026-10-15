Samuel L. Jackson Takes Over Texas in ‘Frisco King’ Teaser — And Sylvester Stallone Is Coming Along

Originally announced as NOLA King, the eight-episode series moved from New Orleans to Texas and features a special appearance by Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi.

The Taylor Sheridan-written spinoff follows Russell as he builds a criminal operation beneath Frisco, Texas’s polished surface, with help from a protégé, driver, and unconventional crew.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his Tulsa King role as gangster Russell Lee Washington Jr. in Frisco King, which premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+ with two episodes.

Samuel L. Jackson is officially taking over Texas. Paramount+ has released the first teaser for Frisco King, the highly anticipated Tulsa King spinoff starring the Oscar-nominated actor, and it finally has a premiere date. According to Deadline, the Taylor Sheridan-created crime drama debuts Dec. 18 with two episodes, then adds new installments every Friday. Jackson reprises his role as Russell Lee Washington Jr., the veteran gangster introduced during Tulsa King Season 3. This time, he's trading New Orleans for Frisco, Texas, where the seemingly quiet suburbs are hiding plenty of opportunities for someone who knows how to operate outside the law.

And Russell isn't arriving empty-handed. According to Paramount+'s official description, the New Orleans gangster quickly discovers a thriving underground economy beneath Frisco's polished exterior. He recruits an ambitious protégé, a trusted driver, and a cast of unconventional associates, turning small-time hustles into an increasingly lucrative operation. But as his influence expands, so does the danger surrounding his new enterprise. It's a familiar setup for Tulsa King viewers, although Jackson's character has his own history with the man who started the franchise. Russell first appeared in the final two episodes of Tulsa King Season 3, arriving in Oklahoma with orders from the Renzetti crime family to kill Sylvester Stallone's Dwight “The General” Manfredi.