Samuel L. Jackson Takes Over Texas in ‘Frisco King’ Teaser — And Sylvester Stallone Is Coming Along

Key Takeaways
- Samuel L. Jackson reprises his Tulsa King role as gangster Russell Lee Washington Jr. in Frisco King, which premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+ with two episodes.
- The Taylor Sheridan-written spinoff follows Russell as he builds a criminal operation beneath Frisco, Texas’s polished surface, with help from a protégé, driver, and unconventional crew.
- Originally announced as NOLA King, the eight-episode series moved from New Orleans to Texas and features a special appearance by Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi.
Samuel L. Jackson is officially taking over Texas. Paramount+ has released the first teaser for Frisco King, the highly anticipated Tulsa King spinoff starring the Oscar-nominated actor, and it finally has a premiere date.
According to Deadline, the Taylor Sheridan-created crime drama debuts Dec. 18 with two episodes, then adds new installments every Friday. Jackson reprises his role as Russell Lee Washington Jr., the veteran gangster introduced during Tulsa King Season 3.
This time, he's trading New Orleans for Frisco, Texas, where the seemingly quiet suburbs are hiding plenty of opportunities for someone who knows how to operate outside the law.
And Russell isn't arriving empty-handed.
According to Paramount+'s official description, the New Orleans gangster quickly discovers a thriving underground economy beneath Frisco's polished exterior. He recruits an ambitious protégé, a trusted driver, and a cast of unconventional associates, turning small-time hustles into an increasingly lucrative operation.
But as his influence expands, so does the danger surrounding his new enterprise.
It's a familiar setup for Tulsa King viewers, although Jackson's character has his own history with the man who started the franchise.
Russell first appeared in the final two episodes of Tulsa King Season 3, arriving in Oklahoma with orders from the Renzetti crime family to kill Sylvester Stallone's Dwight “The General” Manfredi.
That assignment didn't go exactly as planned: Dwight had saved Russell's life when the two were incarcerated together, and Russell refused to repay that debt by murdering him.
Instead, he warned Dwight about the threat and helped him confront liquor magnate Jeremiah Dunmire, whose escalating feud with Dwight had turned deadly.
By the Season 3 finale, Russell had come to appreciate what his old prison acquaintance had accomplished in Oklahoma.
“Seeing what you've done here makes me want to go back to New Orleans and maybe start something new,” Russell told Dwight. “If the General can do it, how hard could it be?”
That conversation helped establish the spinoff, although its destination changed considerably before production began.
Originally announced as NOLA King, the project was expected to follow Russell's criminal ambitions in New Orleans. Paramount+ subsequently relocated the story to Texas, renamed the series Frisco King, and brought Sheridan aboard to write all eight episodes.
Production began in the Fort Worth area in late March, with filming extending into Southlake, Keller and other nearby communities. The Texas shoot even made local headlines when filming in Southlake prompted road closures.
Jackson leads a cast that includes Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann. Stallone will also make a special appearance, bringing Dwight back into Russell's story.
Behind the camera, Sheridan, Stallone and Jackson serve as executive producers alongside David C. Glasser and others. Christina Alexandra Voros directed the pilot and three additional episodes, while Michael Friedman directed the remaining four.
The teaser and December premiere announcement arrive as the original series reaches another milestone. Tulsa King Season 4 premieres Oct. 16, and Paramount+ has already renewed the Stallone-led drama for Season 5, with production moving to New York as Dwight returns to his Mafia roots.