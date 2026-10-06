‘Tulsa King’ Scores Early Season 5 Renewal — And Dwight Is Going Back to New York

Key Takeaways
- Paramount+ renewed Tulsa King for Season 5 before Season 4 premieres, with production already underway in New York.
- The move from Atlanta supports a storyline that sends Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi back to his New York Mafia roots.
- Season 4 premieres Oct. 16 with Dwight battling new enemies and political corruption, while Season 5 promotes Scarlet Rose Stallone and adds Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi, and Nickola Shreli to the main cast.
Paramount+ isn't wasting any time with Tulsa King. The Sylvester Stallone-led hit has officially been renewed for Season 5 before its fourth season even premieres—and Dwight “The General” Manfredi is heading back to where his story started.
According to TheWrap, production on Season 5 is already underway in New York, confirming a June report that Tulsa King planned to leave its longtime Atlanta production base for the Empire State. At the time, a Season 5 writers' room had opened, but Paramount+ had not actually renewed the series. Sources said the potential move was being driven by both budget and storyline considerations.
Now there's considerably more context: Paramount+ says the New York production move coincides with a Season 5 storyline that will see Dwight return to his Mafia roots.
“We are thrilled to bring fans even more of this incredible series and to be shooting the next season of Tulsa King in New York, where Dwight Manfredi’s story will continue to evolve,” Drew Brown, executive vice president of Physical Production for Paramount Television Studios, said in a statement. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done in Georgia, and it remains an important venue for us.”
Tulsa King began with the longtime New York Mafia capo walking out of prison after serving 25 years, only for his crime family to exile him to Oklahoma. Dwight responded by building his own organization in Tulsa rather than quietly accepting his banishment.
Before he gets anywhere near his old New York stomping grounds, Dwight faces another war.
Season 4 premieres Oct. 16 and finds him trying to turn his growing empire into something legitimate while protecting his crew from new enemies and corrupt political players. Paramount+ has also teased a major personal loss for Dwight. Gretchen Mol joins the cast as Tulsa politician Amanda Clark, while Kevin Pollak returns as FBI Special Agent Musso after becoming one of Dwight's biggest problems in Season 3.
Pollak previously offered a considerably shorter preview of what's coming: “Violence, death, and Sly.”
Season 5 will shake up the cast further. Stallone's daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, has been promoted to series regular as Spencer, while Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi and Nickola Shreli join the main ensemble.
The early renewal also gives new weight to Stallone's recent comments about what Tulsa King has done for him at this stage of his career. The 80-year-old actor called the series “a gift” during a New York Times interview and credited producer David Glasser with giving him “this new breath of life and a whole new character.”
Paramount+ had already been signaling that Dwight's run wasn't nearing its end. Head of Originals Jane Wiseman called Season 4 “incredible,” said Stallone was “in great form” and answered “It could” when asked whether Tulsa King could continue beyond its fourth season.