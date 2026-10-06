‘Tulsa King’ Scores Early Season 5 Renewal — And Dwight Is Going Back to New York

Season 4 premieres Oct. 16 with Dwight battling new enemies and political corruption, while Season 5 promotes Scarlet Rose Stallone and adds Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi, and Nickola Shreli to the main cast.

The move from Atlanta supports a storyline that sends Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi back to his New York Mafia roots.

Paramount+ renewed Tulsa King for Season 5 before Season 4 premieres, with production already underway in New York.

Paramount+ isn't wasting any time with Tulsa King. The Sylvester Stallone-led hit has officially been renewed for Season 5 before its fourth season even premieres—and Dwight “The General” Manfredi is heading back to where his story started. According to TheWrap, production on Season 5 is already underway in New York, confirming a June report that Tulsa King planned to leave its longtime Atlanta production base for the Empire State. At the time, a Season 5 writers' room had opened, but Paramount+ had not actually renewed the series. Sources said the potential move was being driven by both budget and storyline considerations. Now there's considerably more context: Paramount+ says the New York production move coincides with a Season 5 storyline that will see Dwight return to his Mafia roots.