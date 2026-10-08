Dr. Phil Wants $67.5M for His Ridiculously Over-the-Top Beverly Hills Mansion

Dr. Phil McGraw is putting one of Beverly Hills’ loudest mansions on the market—and betting someone will pay $67.5 million for all 16,079 square feet of it. The television personality and his wife, Robin McGraw, are asking more than twice what they paid for the property in 2010. Realtor.com notes that the Mediterranean Revival compound sits on 2.76 acres in the highly desirable Beverly Hills Post Office area, with eight bedrooms and more than 10 bathrooms. Designed by architect Kevin Clark and completed in 2011 after a seven-year construction process, the estate includes a main residence, separate guesthouse, staff accommodations, and enough competing design choices to make every room feel like its own event. The listing photos leave very little undecorated. One dining room pairs pink flamingo wallpaper with black floral tile, oval mirrors, a fireplace, and a television mounted above the mantel. The primary bedroom piles black chandeliers, metallic wall art spelling out “love,” dark wood floors, and a full sitting area around an enormous black-and-white bed.

Another room goes completely in the opposite direction. A glossy black-paneled office features a coffered ceiling, arched windows, and a chandelier made from clustered glass spheres. The double-height foyer brings together curved staircases, towering black sculptures, colorful geometric artwork, and a massive crystal light fixture. Downstairs, the wine cellar mixes exposed brick, dark wood, stained glass, and an aggressively patterned rug. For anyone able to look past the visual pileup, the house comes loaded with the amenities expected at this price. The kitchen has Wolf and Miele appliances, an informal dining area, and a butler’s pantry. The primary suite includes separate bathrooms and oversized wardrobes, while the grounds feature fountains, a resort-style pool, a clay tennis court with an entertainment pavilion, a four-car garage, and a motor court. The $67.5 million asking price works out to approximately $4,198 per square foot. At that figure, the sale would represent a $37.7 million increase over what the McGraws paid, though that calculation excludes construction, improvements, carrying costs, and selling expenses. Billy Dolan of Carolwood Estates currently holds the listing.

This isn’t the couple’s first trip to the upper end of the Beverly Hills real estate market. In 2001, Dr. Phil and Robin custom-built a 12,025-square-foot Mediterranean mansion on 0.72 acres in Beverly Hills. They lived there for roughly a decade before selling it for $12 million in 2011—the same year they completed their current estate. That earlier home offered plenty of mansion theater, including a double-height foyer, formal living and dining rooms, marble fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, and a state-of-the-art screening room. Its primary suite featured two spa-inspired bathrooms, oversized custom closets, a fireplace, a sitting area, and a private balcony. The property later returned to the market as a $65,000-per-month rental. The McGraws’ larger portfolio also includes a Calabasas mansion purchased for $6.6 million in 2011, another Beverly Hills property acquired for $10 million in 2020, and a Dallas estate listed for just under $12 million.